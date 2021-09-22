Email
Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Ted Nugent declines to endorse James Craig for Michigan governor

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM

Could former Detroit Police Chief James Craig's gubernatorial campaign be going any worse?

Not only did the Republican candidate's official campaign kickoff go completely off the rails earlier this month when police brutality protesters drove him off of Belle Isle, but now he can't even get the endorsement of Ted Nugent.



Instead of Craig, the aging rockstar and blowhard endorsed a different cop — Michael Brown, a Michigan State Police captain, according to a campaign announcement reported by the Detroit Free Press.

"With Mike as the governor at the helm of Michigan, it once again will be the greatest state in the nation,” Nugent said in the Brown news release. "Mr. Nugent is proud to endorse ... 'Captain Mike' to beat back the radical Democrats and the failed Gretchen Whitmer."

Uhhh, who?

While Craig is considered the frontrunner, the Republican field is looking pretty fractured at the moment. The paper reports that the conservative CPAC convention also declined to endorse Craig, instead throwing its support behind Tudor Dixon.

We also have no idea who that is.

OK, we just checked on Google. She's a host of some sort of cable TV thing called Real America's Voice.

Craig is a frequent guest on the much more watched Fox News who has never met a camera he didn't like, but it seems like even that can only get you so far.

Tags: , , ,

