City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

City Slang

Soul soother Leon Bridges will bring the sensual feels to Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Sep 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge Leon Bridges makes our bridge ... fall down. - BEN HOUDIJK / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com
  • Leon Bridges makes our bridge ... fall down.

Hailed as the Chet Baker of soul, Texas-native and purveyor of smooth, emotive, and — if we’re being honest — downright sensual music, Leon Bridges is golden.

On his latest record, Gold-Diggers Sound, Bridges let it all hang out … emotionally speaking. “I was just able to be myself and let go of any inhibitions and create without any boundaries,” he said of the writing and recording process, which took place at a bar/hotel/recording studio called Gold-Diggers in East Hollywood.

Though he set out to spice up the creative process, the, uh, music, is still v steamy. On "Why Don’t You Touch Me" Bridges begs to be desired (as if that’s hard to do), and on "Magnolias" the 32-year-old offers his shirt to his lover and asks her to tell him what she wants to feel spoiled — and, yeah, the song insinuates some good old-fashioned beach banging. To take things up a notch, on "Sho Nuff" Bridges, once again, pleads on his knees, this time for instructions on how to please his lover. We have some suggestions. Texas-based soul singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 29 at the Majestic nTheatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $59.50.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

The wingnut cycle
Dutch Girl Donuts future in limbo, Green Dot Stables resolves land dispute, plus more local foodie news
The Democrats’ circular firing squad is taking aim
Horrifying fashion
City Girls, Leon Bridges, the 1619 Project, and more things to do in metro Detroit this week
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  •  Leon Bridges • Presents Gold-Diggers Sound with special guest Abraham Alexander @ Magic Stick

    • Wed., Sept. 29, 7 p.m. $59.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Eminem fans and internet sleuths think shady will drop a record on Oct. 1 — here's why Read More

  2. Twelve-hour Icelandic take on Mozart, 'Bliss' will mark first live event at the Michigan Building in 50 years Read More

  3. Ted Nugent declines to endorse James Craig for Michigan governor Read More

  4. Pop star Shawn Mendes to bring 'Wonder' to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena in 2022 Read More

  5. Singer-songwriter Julien Baker won't shut her damn mouth — and we're so fucking glad Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 22, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation