Soul soother Leon Bridges will bring the sensual feels to Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Leon Bridges makes our bridge ... fall down.

Hailed as the Chet Baker of soul, Texas-native and purveyor of smooth, emotive, and — if we’re being honest — downright sensual music, Leon Bridges is golden.

On his latest record, Gold-Diggers Sound, Bridges let it all hang out … emotionally speaking. “I was just able to be myself and let go of any inhibitions and create without any boundaries,” he said of the writing and recording process, which took place at a bar/hotel/recording studio called Gold-Diggers in East Hollywood.



Though he set out to spice up the creative process, the, uh, music, is still v steamy. On "Why Don’t You Touch Me" Bridges begs to be desired (as if that’s hard to do), and on "Magnolias" the 32-year-old offers his shirt to his lover and asks her to tell him what she wants to feel spoiled — and, yeah, the song insinuates some good old-fashioned beach banging. To take things up a notch, on "Sho Nuff" Bridges, once again, pleads on his knees, this time for instructions on how to please his lover. We have some suggestions. Texas-based soul singer-songwriter Abraham Alexander is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 29 at the Majestic nTheatre, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com; Tickets are $59.50.