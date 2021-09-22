click to enlarge Wikipedia Commons

City Girls will perform at the Aretha.

The city is on lock, y’all.



Or at least it was in 2020, which is the same year Yung Miami and JT who perform in your face hip-hop as City Girls released their second full length City on Lock.



For the uninitiated, City Girls courted controversy shortly after dropping their debut single "Fuck Dat Nigga" in 2017, when JT was arrested on credit card charges and began serving out a 24-month sentence the day after City Girls’ feature (which was watered down) on Drake’s 2018 banger "In My Feelings" was released. In other words, just as they were ascending, they were forced to take a break. But Yung Miami held it down, despite being targeted in a drive-by shooting, as their track "Twerk feat. Cardi B." cracked the charts. JT was released in October 2019, dropped a "JT First Day Out" freestyle that day, and, shortly after, gave birth to her daughter before the duo went to work on the unapologetic party-jam packed, humor-laced, and adversity-facing City on Lock, which was ultimately recorded while the two were in different states. Kodak Black, Peezy, Plies, EW Kdow, EW Buck, and Tay B are also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 25 at the Aretha; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; thearetha.com. Tickets are $65+.