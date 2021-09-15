City Slang

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

City Slang

Big Freedia, queen diva of New Orleans Bounce, will shake the azz down at Detroit's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Wed, Sep 15, 2021 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge Big Freedia will shake her azz at the Majestic Theatre on Sep. 22. - ANDY WITCHGER VIA FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Andy Witchger via Flickr Creative Commons
  • Big Freedia will shake her azz at the Majestic Theatre on Sep. 22.

When booty-shaking icon Big Freedia said “azz everywhere, azz everywhere,” we really felt that. Like, really felt it, like an off-the-Richter Scale bootyquake.



For the unenlightened, the 43-year-old rapper, dancer, queen of New Orleans Bounce and master of the azz-shaking club jam, Big Freedia is kind of a big deal.

Throughout her glittering career, which started in 1999 with the release of her first single “An Ha, Oh Yeah,” followed by her debut record in 2003, Big Freedia has done the following: she’s been the star of her own reality show on Fuse for six seasons; co-authored her critically acclaimed memoir, God Save the Queen Diva; collaborated with Beyoncé on “Formation”; landed her own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Big Freedia’s Bouncing Beignets; avoided major jail time for allegedly stealing close to $35,000 in federal housing voucher money; and starred in a documentary called Freedia Got a Gun, which explores the complexities of gun violence and her commitment to gun control advocacy, which followed the death of her brother, who died as a result of gun violence. Detroit-based non-binary queer artist Reginald Hawkins is also on the bill.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 22 at the Majestic Theatre; 4120 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-833-9700; majesticdetroit.com. Tickets are $25-$30.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times.

