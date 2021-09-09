City Slang

Thursday, September 9, 2021

City Slang

The music of Led Zeppelin will get the symphony treatment at Detroit's Music Hall

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Led Zeppelin, 1975. - EDITORIAL CREDIT: BRUCE ALAN BENNETT / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Editorial credit: Bruce Alan Bennett / Shutterstock.com
  • Led Zeppelin, 1975.
Did you know that Led Zeppelin’s "Stairway to Heaven" was never supposed to be released as a single, which means you may not otherwise hear it on 94.7 WCSX once every 28 minutes? Did you know that Robert Plant was the band’s third choice as singer? Did you know that Plant wrote "Going to California" about Joni Mitchell, with whom he was in love with? Did you know that drummer John Bonham tragically died after drinking what is the equivalent of 40 shots of vodka? OK, OK, last one: did you know that the music of Led Zeppelin takes on a new life when interpreted by an orchestra?

Enter the Windborne Symphony, which will be taking on the Led Zeppelin catalog with Brent Havens conducting and Randy Jackson, who will deliver a note-for-note interpretation of Plant’s original recordings.



“My concept for ‘The Music of Led Zeppelin was to take the music as close to the originals as we could and then add some colors to enhance what Zep had done,” Havens said in a press release. “The wonderful thing with an orchestra is that you have an entire palette to call upon.”

The two-plus hour hit parade will include 18 Zeppelin songs, including favorites "Stairway to Heaven," "Heartbreaker," "Black Dog," and "Immigrant Song," which will highlight the musical stylings of the French horn. Curious? Us, too.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 at Music Hall; 350 Madison Ave., Detroit; 313-887-8500; musichall.org. Tickets are $25.

Related Events

  •  Greektown Casino Presents Windborne's Music Of Led Zeppelin @ The Music Hall

    • Fri., Sept. 10, 8 p.m. $25-$55
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Best Things to Do In Detroit

