Thursday, September 9, 2021

City Slang

Indie singer-songwriter Faye Webster heads to Detroit's El Club with critically acclaimed record

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge Faye Webster. - PHOTO BY POONEH GHANA.
  • Photo by Pooneh Ghana.
  • Faye Webster.

What were we doing at 24 years old?



Whatever it was (a combination of Starbucks, Planned Parenthood, and asking parents for cash, if we’re being honest), we guarantee it was not releasing our fourth studio album which accomplished a near-to-impossible feat: a Pitchfork review score of 8.4.

Leave it to Atlanta native Faye Webster, who released I Know I’m Funny haha earlier this year to glowing reviews, and rightfully so. On the record, Webster compacts the multitudes she absolutely contains. For instance, she likes EDM from video game soundtracks, practices yo-yo tricks, collects Pokemon cards, and writes, as Pitchfork reviews editor Jeremey Larson describes, “indie country and twangy R&B” where “comedy and tragedy are indistinguishable.”

On "A Stranger," Webster playfully contradicts her own feelings as if to share with us the process of retracing her internal steps while also crafting a bitch track. “You know, I used to love getting bored,” she sings. “But now, without you, I have so much time to think there’s nothing to think about anymore.”

For her Detroit performance, Webster will be joined by fellow Atlantans, the rap duo Danger Incorporated.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 13 at El Club; 4114 Vernor Hwy., Detroit; 313-279-7382; elclubdetroit.com. Tickets are $13.


  • Faye Webster @ El Club

    • Mon., Sept. 13, 7 p.m. $13

