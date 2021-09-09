City Slang

Thursday, September 9, 2021

City Slang

Indie rock singer-songwriter Torres to bring energetic intimacy to Detroit's Marble Bar

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge Torres. - SHERVIN LAINEZ
  • Shervin Lainez
  • Torres.
For her fifth record, Mackenzie Scott, aka Torres, wanted to go big — as in, the biggest sounding record she could make. And on Thirstier, she accomplishes that, and then some.

Described as sounding “stadium-sized” but with a masterful balance of quiet and loud sounds and feelings, the songs on Thirstier channel the power, catharsis, and bite of PJ Harvey but with an earnestness and straightforwardness that has become Scott’s calling card.



Released this year, Thirstier marked mScott’s second record released within eight months and followed Silver Tongue, an intimate and muted exploration of self, purpose, and chaos. Where Thirstier delivers a signature Scott gut punch is in those moments where she invites us all the way in, making no apologies for the mess, while also celebrating joy.

“What comprises all this joy I feel/ and where was it before,” she sings on "Hug From a Dinosaur." “Ancient and eternal, and surreal as a hug from a dinosaur.” For this performance, Torres will be joined by New York synth-pop artist Ariana and the Rose.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 15 at Marble Bar; 1501Holden St., Detroit; themarblebar.com. Tickets are $12.
Related Events

  • Torres @ Marble Bar

    • Wed., Sept. 15, 7 p.m. $15

Sept. 8, 2021

