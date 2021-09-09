City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 9, 2021

City Slang

Erykah Badu and Thundercat will funk shit up at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge Thundercat is finally coming to metro Detroit. - PHOTO BY PARKER DAY
  • Photo by Parker Day
  • Thundercat is finally coming to metro Detroit.

What happens when you pair the “queen of neo-soul” with the unofficial father of funk or daddy of funk depending on how you vibe?



Well, we can’t be sure, because we have yet to see Erykah Badu share a stage with Stephen Bruner, who performs funk-drenched acid jazz-inspired tunes as Thundercat, but we are so ready (but also not really).

Grammy award-winning Badu last graced us with her style, swagger, and sounds in 2018 when she performed at the Aretha, formerly known as Chene Park. This time around, Badu will be celebrating, well, a few things, including but not limited to: the 20th anniversary of her album Mama’s Gun and the 10th anniversary of New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh, and the fifth anniversary of her popular mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone.

Then there’s Thundercat.

Now, Detroit was supposed to get a super-sized dose of seduction in 2020 when Thundercat was scheduled to perform at the Majestic, like, literally when COVID-19 was shutting shit down. Now, Thundercat, who was a major creative player on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed To Pimp a Butterfly, can finally celebrate a milestone of his own: taking his fourth studio record, It Is What It Is, which was released last year, on the road.

Doors open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 11 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre; 14900 Metropolitan Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+.



Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Related Events

  •  Erykah Badu @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

    • Sat., Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $39.50-$149.50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. A conversation with TLC’s Chilli celebrating ‘CrazySexyCool’ Read More

  2. Kiss postpone metro Detroit concert to October after Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. Remembering and releasing Aaliyah, 20 years later Read More

  4. Sweat — or cry — your black eyeliner off at Myspace Prom with Taking Back Emo in Ferndale Read More

  5. Irresistible hit-makers Daryl Hall and John Oates will make dreams come true at DTE Energy Music Theatre Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation