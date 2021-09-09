City Slang

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Dead & Company will bring crunchy vibes to DTE Energy Music Theatre this week

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 9:35 AM

click to enlarge Bob Weir of Dead & Company. - STACEY NEWMAN/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Stacey Newman/Shutterstock.com
  • Bob Weir of Dead & Company.

Have you ever wondered what those rainbow-colored dancing bears were
so damn happy about?

Well, spit-shine those Birks, hit the dispo for those edibles your college-age daughter turned you onto for your sciatica, and, we guess, try to scrub the fact that John Mayer once compared his dick to a “white supremacist” and dropped the n-word in an interview with Playboy a decade ago (and has since “apologized” for), because the Dead is alive, baby!



Dead & Company — the Grateful Dead offshoot featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, Bob Weir, Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti, and Mayer – are picking up where their 2020 itinerary had been upended by the pandemic. Since forming in 2015, the band has become a record-breaking stadium act, playing nearly 150 shows for an estimated 3.4 million fans and grossing $255.5 million thanks to the Grateful Dead’s massive catalog and the millions of people who love tie-dye and patchouli and still get goosebumps every time they hear “Ripple” because, well, it’s just that fucking good.

For this trek, the band is once again partnering with Reverb’s unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, which pledges to offset the carbon footprint of the tour, including fan travel, by funding clean energy projects around the world and educating fans on how to reduce their own carbon footprint. Save the
planet, be a hippie.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 10 at DTE Energy Music Theatre; 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $51.50+.

