The year is 2003 and you just removed your BFF from your Top Eight because they allegedly made out with your ex of three days at a screening of Jeepers Creepers 2. You’re feeling your feelings so you decide to let the poetry flow on a bulletin post in which you just copy and paste lyrics from Brand New’s “Play Crack the Sky” and you decide to change your profile pic to something a bit more representative of your entire world collapsing so you snap what they recently dubbed a “selfie” your hair swooped over one eye like a sad and stiff waterfall, the other eye caked in black eyeliner, not a drop of joy to be found on your tormented duck face.
For some of us, it’s a goddamn blessing that Myspace accidentally deleted years’ worth of old photos and content, which is what happened in 2019. For others, it marked the official end of an era, one in which the word “rawr” was both a come on and a warning and one in which your duct-taped Vans carried the weight of your precious world from hardcore show to hardcore show with very necessary pitstops at Hot Topic.
Well, good news scene kids and emo adults — Myspace Emo Prom offers a chance to relive the days of thrashing and crying and AIM away messages that were absolutely targeting a specific person. Emo revivalists Taking Back Emo will serve up favorites from acts like AFI, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, and more.
Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 4 at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1989; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $15.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.