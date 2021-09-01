City Slang

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

City Slang

Sweat — or cry — your black eyeliner off at Myspace Prom with Taking Back Emo in Ferndale

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge Myspace Emo Prom with Taking Back Emo will probably play something by My Chemical Romance. - SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com
  • Myspace Emo Prom with Taking Back Emo will probably play something by My Chemical Romance.

The year is 2003 and you just removed your BFF from your Top Eight because they allegedly made out with your ex of three days at a screening of Jeepers Creepers 2. You’re feeling your feelings so you decide to let the poetry flow on a bulletin post in which you just copy and paste lyrics from Brand New’s “Play Crack the Sky” and you decide to change your profile pic to something a bit more representative of your entire world collapsing so you snap what they recently dubbed a “selfie” your hair swooped over one eye like a sad and stiff waterfall, the other eye caked in black eyeliner, not a drop of joy to be found on your tormented duck face.

For some of us, it’s a goddamn blessing that Myspace accidentally deleted years’ worth of old photos and content, which is what happened in 2019. For others, it marked the official end of an era, one in which the word “rawr” was both a come on and a warning and one in which your duct-taped Vans carried the weight of your precious world from hardcore show to hardcore show with very necessary pitstops at Hot Topic.

Well, good news scene kids and emo adults — Myspace Emo Prom offers a chance to relive the days of thrashing and crying and AIM away messages that were absolutely targeting a specific person. Emo revivalists Taking Back Emo will serve up favorites from acts like AFI, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Dashboard Confessional, and more.

Doors open at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 4 at the Magic Bag; 22920 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; 248-544-1989; themagicbag.com. Tickets are $15.
