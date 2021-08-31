Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Hamtramck Labor Day Fest lineup includes Timmy’s Organism, Shadow Show, Craig Brown Band, and more

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Timmy's Organism. - JOSH JUSTICE
  • Josh Justice
  • Timmy's Organism.

After being canceled last year due to this fucking pandemic, the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is back on for Labor Day weekend, and officials have now announced a partial music lineup.

"This year’s musical lineup is still in the works as committee members, organizers, and bands scramble to remember how to organize a bunch of musicians, but some crowd favorites are confirmed," the fest's organizers said in a press release. (As the organizers of the former Blowout festival, we know what it's like to wrangle musicians. It's like herding cats!)

Confirmed headliners include rock 'n' roll acts Timmy's Organism on Saturday, the Polish Muslims on Sunday, and the Twistin' Tarantulas on Monday.

Craig Brown Band, Caveman Woodman & Bam Bam, ZILCHED, Shadow Show, and the Stools are all slated to perform as well. The full lineup will be released at hamtownfest.com.

click to enlarge Carnival rides will return to the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. - JAY JURMA
  • Jay Jurma
  • Carnival rides will return to the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival.

This year will also feature the return of International Big Time Wrestling, which debuted in the 2019 fest. Family-friendly carnival rides are also back, as well as vendor booths, and of course, the Hamtramck Yacht Club Canoe Races on Monday, where representatives from Hamtramck's many bars compete in homemade three-wheeled vehicles while spectators fire water balloons and squirt-guns.

The festival runs from noon-10 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 6.

Here's a slideshow of photos from the 2019 edition of the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Remembering and releasing Aaliyah, 20 years later Read More

  2. Alice Cooper announces first Detroit-area record signing in more than a decade Read More

  3. This might be the last metro Detroit performance from prog rock royalty King Crimson Read More

  4. Harry Styles to require masks and proof of vaccination or negative test for Detroit performance Read More

  5. KISS to play final Detroit-area gig on Wednesday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation