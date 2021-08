Alice Cooper announces first Detroit-area record signing in more than a decade

click to enlarge yakub88 / Shutterstock.com

Alice Cooper will sign your copy of 'Detroit Stories', human blood sold separately.

Alice Cooper, the Godfather of Shock Rock, stage demon, and devoted Christian, is giving metro Detroit a rare opportunity to get up close and personal with the 73-year-old guillotine lover for the first time in more than a decade.The " School's Out " rocker is teaming up with earMUSIC and 94.7 WCSX to host an exclusive in-store signing at Rock City Music Company in Livonia ahead of his DTE Energy Music Theatre performance on Sep. 25 with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.The ticketed signing event will take place at 4 p.m. on Sep. 23 and invites fans to have Cooper sign their copy of, Cooper's 28th studio record which was recorded, in part, at Royal Oak's Rustbelt Studios and features an array of notable Detroit players. The album also debuted at the top spot onTop Album Sales Chart, a first for Cooper considering this particular chart's 29-year-history.This is the first time Cooper has taken part in a signing event in the Detroit area since 1999.“I’m excited to do an album signing in Detroit again,” Cooper said in a press release, “especially for thealbum, and for all the Detroit fans. Detroit still feels like home in so many ways. And Rock City Music is the right place to do it. We recorded nearly all of it in Royal Oak, and now we can celebrate it in Livonia, followed by the concert two days later up at Pine Knob – I know it’s DTE Energy now but it will always be Pine Knob to us.”But don't pack up your massive haul of Cooper collectibles for the god-fearing rocker to sign, as guests are limited to having Cooper autograph no more than two copies of. That means no bobbleheads, shit you spent way too much on eBay that may or may not be, and no excavated wisdom teeth, you freaks. Posed photos and selfies with Cooper are also prohibited.Tickets ($25) include a copy ofon vinyl or CD/DVD combo and can be purchased via eventbrite.com . Masks are required upon entry. There are still tickets ($22.50+) available for Coop's DTE Energy Theatre performance and can be purchased via ticketmaster.com

