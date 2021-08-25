The Mountain Goats to bring the darkness to Royal Oak Music Theatre

click to enlarge Photo by Jade Wilson

The Mountain Goats.

As the world was burning and one day after California-based stalwarts of folk the Mountain Goats wrapped Getting into Knives in 2020, the four-piece drove from Memphis to Muscle Shoals, Alabama to record the band’s 20th studio record, Dark in Here.



Released earlier this year, Dark in Here could be, at first glance, considered the broody, gloomy, doomy, and desolate companion to Knives. But what the John Darnielle-led outfit manages to do is shine a heat lamp on those feelings through subtle and swelling instrumentation and thoughtful lyrics that explore a colorful world in grayscale.“Swim right through the night/Break the surface and rise like a geyser/When my time is right,” Darnielle sings on the album closer, “Let Me Bathe in Demonic Light,” a song that trails off like fireflies dancing at dusk with finger snaps and flute. The Mountain Goats will appear with Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards.

