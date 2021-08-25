R&B greats Boyz II Men and En Vogue team up for co-headlining performance at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

Something magical happened in the early nineties and no, we’re not talking about the undeniable popularity of the humble Hot Pocket. We’re talking about the R&B scene, baby, which filled the airwaves with sensual hits, power ballads, and so much harmonizing.
Two of the genre’s biggest names have decided to give us the gift of a joint headlining tour and our loins are not ready. Of course we’re talking about power trios Boyz II Men and En Vogue.
The timelessness of Boyz II Men has propelled the Philadelphia group to become the best-selling R&B group of all time, with more than 64 million albums sold thanks to hits like “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” and, our personal favorite, “I’ll Make Love to You.” What? It’s a really sexy song even if you’re, like, singing to a Hot Pocket. Anyway, over the years, Boyz II Men have also launched a charity, performed as part of a celebrated Las Vegas residency, earned scores of awards, including a nomination at the CMT Music Awards for their Crossroads performance of “Motownphilly” with country singer Brett Young, and, later, collaborated with Steep Canyon Rangers on a bluegrass track.
It’s no wonder the Boyz, er Men, have teamed up with En Vogue, which is recognized as one of the top 5 highest selling American female music groups of all time. Known for hits like “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “My Lovin' (Never Gonna Get It),” “Whatta Man feat. Salt N Pepa”, and “Don’t Let Go,” En Vogue continues to surprise and enchant with creative collaborations and genre-shifting. In 2004, they landed on the indie Billboard chart for their sixth record Soul Flower and, in 2019, they collaborated with Chance the Rapper alongside Kierra Sheard and Ari Lennox on “I Got You (Always and Forever).”
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill; 14900 Metropolitan Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $39.50+.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.