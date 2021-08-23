City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 23, 2021

City Slang

Phoebe Bridgers moves sold-out metro Detroit concerts to outdoor venue as delta variant spreads, more tickets available

Posted By on Mon, Aug 23, 2021 at 2:56 PM

Phoebe Bridgers has moved her metro Detroit dates to an outdoor venue, citing the COVID-19 pandemic. - FRANK OCKENFELS
  • Frank Ockenfels
  • Phoebe Bridgers has moved her metro Detroit dates to an outdoor venue, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
You might want to trade in your cumbersome skeleton onesie for something that shows some real flesh because Phoebe fucking Bridgers is taking her tour outside.

Singer-songwriter and unofficial indie angel of doom, gloom, and drinking shower beers, Bridgers announced Monday that she would no longer play indoor shows for the remainder of her upcoming U.S. "reunion" tour, which was completely sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last month, including a pair of dates at Royal Oak Music Theatre.



"In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour," Bridgers wrote on Instagram. "We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule."

Per the announcement, Bridgers will also require proof of vaccine or, in states where that is not permissible, proof of vaccine or proof of negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to entering the venue. In Michigan, however, venues are allowed to request proof of vaccination for entry.

Thankfully, we are not being punished by the supreme Punisher, as Bridgers has moved her Sep. 7-8 performances in Royal Oak to the Aretha on Sep. 14. Though she is only playing one show versus the originally announced two, the Aretha's seating capacity is close to 6,000, compared to Royal Oak Music Theatre's 1,500. The good news? Additional tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Otherwise, ticket holders can redeem their ticket at the Aretha or request a refund.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More City Slang »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Insane Clown Posse’s Violent J reveals heart condition, announces farewell tour Read More

  2. Singer-songwriter and poet Ani DiFranco to spread the 'Revolutionary Love' in Lake Orion Read More

  3. Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, 112, and Ginuwine to perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater as part of KISS FM's Block Party Read More

  4. Irresistible hit-makers Daryl Hall and John Oates will make dreams come true at DTE Energy Music Theatre Read More

  5. Chicago house and techno beatmaker Green Velvet to perform back-to-back sets at Detroit's Magic Stick Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 18, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation