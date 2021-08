Phoebe Bridgers moves sold-out metro Detroit concerts to outdoor venue as delta variant spreads, more tickets available

Frank Ockenfels

Phoebe Bridgers has moved her metro Detroit dates to an outdoor venue, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

You might want to trade in your cumbersome skeleton onesie for something that shows some real flesh because Phoebe fucking Bridgers is taking her tour outside.Singer-songwriter and unofficial indie angel of doom, gloom, and drinking shower beers, Bridgers announced Monday that she would no longer play indoor shows for the remainder of her upcoming U.S. "reunion" tour, which was completely sold out shortly after tickets went on sale last month, including a pair of dates at Royal Oak Music Theatre "In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour," Bridgers wrote on Instagram. "We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule."Per the announcement, Bridgers will also require proof of vaccine or, in states where that is not permissible, proof of vaccine or proof of negative COVID-19 test result within 48 hours prior to entering the venue. In Michigan, however, venues are allowed to request proof of vaccination for entry.Thankfully, we are not being punished by the supreme, as Bridgers has moved her Sep. 7-8 performances in Royal Oak to the Aretha on Sep. 14 . Though she is only playing one show versus the originally announced two, the Aretha's seating capacity is close to 6,000, compared to Royal Oak Music Theatre's 1,500. The good news? Additional tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. Otherwise, ticket holders can redeem their ticket at the Aretha or request a refund.Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com