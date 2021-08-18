Dru Hill, Jagged Edge, 112, and Ginuwine to perform at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater as part of KISS FM's Block Party

click to enlarge Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com

Dru HIll.

Listen, we’re all human, right? And humans have wants, needs, and a desire to ride, grind, and yes, we’re talking 100% about the 1996 thirst anthem “Pony” by Ginuwine, which you will be able to hear live thanks to the 105.9 KISS FM Block Party, so long as you don’t slip out of your seat and suffer a concussion or something.



To celebrate the almost-end of summer (don’t worry, we still have time, baby) 105.9 KISS FM is inviting some ’90s R&B/hip-hop heavy hitters to keep the summer vibes alive. Ginuwine joins R&B hitmakers Dru Hill, who are known for their no. 1 hits “In My Bed,””Never Make a Promise,” and “How Deep Is Your Love,” as well as Atlanta favorites Jagged Edge, and 112, a group that snagged a Grammy in 1997 after they were featured alongside Faith Evans on Puff Daddy’s tribute to the Notorious B.I.G., “I’ll Be Missing You.”



Doors open at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater; 14900 Metropolitan Pkwy., Sterling Heights; 313-471-7000; 313presents.com. Tickets are $40+.

