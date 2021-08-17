Detroit Jazz Festival returns to free virtual format, citing COVID-19 and Hart Plaza construction concerns

“This is a winning solution that preserves the legacy of the Detroit Jazz Festival while bringing amazing performances into a virtual format,” Chris Collins, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation president and artistic director, said in a press release.
“We’re thankful for our sponsors, donors, and patrons for their support which enables us to once again provide a jazz festival that is safe, live, and free for everyone. Also, a special thank you to the city of Detroit for the great improvements happening at Hart Plaza which will make the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival even better along with many other events held at this venue.”
In lieu of in-person events, the festival will once again be held without live in-person audiences, and will instead be streamed and broadcasted live for free from indoor sound stages at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, which will be closed to the public. Audiences will be able to watch or listen to performances via the festival's social media channels and website, as well as on public radio and public television. There is also a DetroitJazzFest LIVE! app.
The festival will still take place Sept. 3-6, and this year’s Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater is still scheduled to headline multiple performances during the festival, including an opening set with protégé group the Woodshed Network Ladies, and a closing night performance with her all-female big band.
Previously announced performers — like Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, Keyon Harrold, Omar Sosa and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project, and others — will also perform as part of the festival's weekend-long livestream.
For more information, scheduling, and where to watch live performances, see DetroitJazzFest.org.
