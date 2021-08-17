City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 17, 2021

City Slang

Detroit Jazz Festival returns to free virtual format, citing COVID-19 and Hart Plaza construction concerns

Posted By on Tue, Aug 17, 2021 at 10:07 AM

click to enlarge A crowd at the Detroit International Jazz Festival. - PHOTO BY LEN KATZ
  • Photo by Len Katz
  • A crowd at the Detroit International Jazz Festival.

Not unlike jazz musicians, organizers behind the 42nd annual Detroit Jazz Festival are improvising by pivoting to a virtual format for the quickly approaching Labor Day weekend event.

The world's largest free jazz festival previously announced an in-person event with some pandemic changes, including cashless payments at vendor booths, lots of sanitizing stations, and more video screens to reduce crowding at performance stages.



So, why go virtual?

According to a press release, due to the festival's open footprint, Jazz Fest organizers don't have the capability to require COVID-19 testing, proof of a negative test, or proof of vaccination. Also, Hart Plaza, which hosts the sprawling festival each year, is under construction, which isn't expected to be completed until later this fall. While organizers entertained the idea of moving the festival to Campus Martius, due to inevitable overcrowding, they decided t0 return to a similar format as 2020's virtual event.

Organizers also say festival performers, some of whom expressed concern over the safety measures, were taken into consideration when making the decision to go virtual this year.

“This is a winning solution that preserves the legacy of the Detroit Jazz Festival while bringing amazing performances into a virtual format,” Chris Collins, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation president and artistic director, said in a press release.

“We’re thankful for our sponsors, donors, and patrons for their support which enables us to once again provide a jazz festival that is safe, live, and free for everyone. Also, a special thank you to the city of Detroit for the great improvements happening at Hart Plaza which will make the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival even better along with many other events held at this venue.”

In lieu of in-person events, the festival will once again be held without live in-person audiences, and will instead be streamed and broadcasted live for free from indoor sound stages at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, which will be closed to the public. Audiences will be able to watch or listen to performances via the festival's social media channels and website, as well as on public radio and public television. There is also a DetroitJazzFest LIVE! app.

The festival will still take place Sept. 3-6, and this year’s Artist-in-Residence Dee Dee Bridgewater is still scheduled to headline multiple performances during the festival, including an opening set with protégé group the Woodshed Network Ladies, and a closing night performance with her all-female big band.

Previously announced performers — like Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, Keyon Harrold, Omar Sosa and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project, and others — will also perform as part of the festival's weekend-long livestream.

For more information, scheduling, and where to watch live performances, see DetroitJazzFest.org.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Cori Bush forced Democrats to be accountable. And that’s exactly what Big Money feared in Nina Turner.
Free Will Astrology (Aug. 11-17)
DSO goes ‘Star Wars,’ Charivari, Ribs and R&B, and more things to do in Detroit this week
Pandemic talk
Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated.
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Here's a synth-pop cover album of Madonna songs on her birthday Read More

  2. The untouchable Mavis Staples to perform in Lake Orion as part of Audiotree summer concert series Read More

  3. Why does it feel like so many tours skip Detroit? It’s complicated. Read More

  4. Ribs and R&B Music Festival will take over Hart Plaza with headliner Tony! Toni! Toné! Read More

  5. Concert promoter AEG will now require proof of vaccination, impacting two metro Detroit venues Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation