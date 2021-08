click to enlarge Courtesy of the DSO.

The DSO will bring the music of 'Star Wars' to Meadow Brook Amphitheater.

OK, guess this song: Dun dun dundun dun dunnnnnn dun, dun dun dunnnnn

dundun duuuuuuun.

If you guessed something by Canada’s own Crash Test Dummies, good guess, but no and also eff you for getting their 1993 hit stuck in our heads. To quote one beloved — and vocal — Wookiee: “RRRAARRWHHGWWR.” Also a wrong answer, but getting warmer.While we’re not 100% sure as to what Chewbacca is saying, like, ever (we’ll leave that to Han) the sounds of the Star Wars saga — including its theme song — are among the most iconic in all of cinema and, for those who identify with the rebels, imperials, and galactic scum of a galaxy far, far away, the sounds are downright meditative and/or masturbatory.The most memorable sounds from the popular space opera, however, were a result of mastermind and composer John Williams, who defined complex characters with compositions like “ The Imperial March ” and “ Leia’s Theme ” and made some of the most pivotal cinematic Star Wars moments (“ I love you.” “I know. ”) even more memorable through music.Putting the “star” in “star wars” is the Detroit Symphony Orchestra , which will be honoring Williams’ scores when they perform a brand-new program that will include music from all nine movies within the Skywalker Saga (1977’sthrough 2019’s, and, yes, the Jar-Jar Binks trilogy is included), as well as other canon films includingand