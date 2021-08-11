City Slang

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

City Slang

Punk Rock BBQ will spice up Core City with music, ice cream, and badassery

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge Dear Darkness. - PHOTO BY BRIAN ROZMAN
  • Photo by Brian Rozman
  • Dear Darkness.

What’s red, fed, and punk all over?



The fourth annual Punk Rock BBQ, baby, which will paint Core City red with BBQ, attitude, and tunes from metro Detroit’s finest raucous rocker and angst-wielding weirdos.

Hosted by Stacey McLeod of Dear Darkness, the annual Punk Rock BBQ, which was previously held at Hamtramck dive bar Kelly’s (RIP), will feature performances by Midas, the Cult of SpaceSkull, Timmy’s Organism, Mach, Caveman & Bam Bam, Hail Alien, and more. There will be 20 vendors, too, spanning a variety of needs, including Remove Records, which makes cassette compilations of all PRBBQ bands and then donates the proceeds from the tapes back to the bands and Survivor Strong, which supports survivors of gender-based violence through community and advocacy. Damn. Being punk has never felt so good.

Oh, and also the Cold Truth Ice cream truck will be serving up treats inspired by the performers. We’ll take a SpaceSkull’s Strawberry Blood Forever and a small Lime Slime ala Timmy’s Organism. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own grills, chairs, tents, water guns, coolers, and whatever else will get you feeling wet, wild, and ready to shred.

Event is from noon-midnight on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Core City Park, 4848 Grand River., Detroit; eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20.

  Fourth Annual Punk Rock BBQ @ Core Park

    Sat., Aug. 14, 12 p.m.-12 a.m. $20

