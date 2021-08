Charivari music festival returns to Detroit for eighth year with more than 60 DJs, yoga, and an all-women stage

click to enlarge Courtesy of Charivari

Tylr_ will be among this year's Charivari performers.

The future is now, folks.And the future couldn’t come at a better time because, as we all know, the past can be, well, pretty shitty. The folks behind Charivari , the insanely stuffed four-day electronic music festival that celebrates wellness, culture, and, of course, Detroit’s contributions to house, techno, and electronica.The multi-faceted festival, which is in its eighth year, will return for in-person entertainment after pivoting to a month-long virtual festival in 2020 — and they’re not holding back. More than 60 DJs will take the stage, including up-and-coming artists, as well as pioneers of the genre like Tylr_, Mike Clark, DJ Minz, DJ Godfather, Koruptid, Steve Crawford, and DJ Cent.They also have an all-women stage because girl power, duh. But it’s not just the music Charivari wishes to shine a spotlight on, as organizers hope the event can showcase behind-the-scenes producers, yogis, and artists from the Motor City. To get your dancing muscles, bones, and joints primed for four days of dancing, both Saturday and Sunday will kick-off bright and early with yoga sessions that integrate movement and music from artists like Problematicblackhottie and Mona Black.