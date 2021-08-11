City Slang

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Charivari music festival returns to Detroit for eighth year with more than 60 DJs, yoga, and an all-women stage

Posted By on Wed, Aug 11, 2021 at 9:42 AM

click to enlarge Tylr_ will be among this year's Charivari performers. - COURTESY OF CHARIVARI
  • Courtesy of Charivari
  • Tylr_ will be among this year's Charivari performers.
The future is now, folks.

And the future couldn’t come at a better time because, as we all know, the past can be, well, pretty shitty. The folks behind Charivari, the insanely stuffed four-day electronic music festival that celebrates wellness, culture, and, of course, Detroit’s contributions to house, techno, and electronica.



The multi-faceted festival, which is in its eighth year, will return for in-person entertainment after pivoting to a month-long virtual festival in 2020 — and they’re not holding back. More than 60 DJs will take the stage, including up-and-coming artists, as well as pioneers of the genre like Tylr_, Mike Clark, DJ Minz, DJ Godfather, Koruptid, Steve Crawford, and DJ Cent.

They also have an all-women stage because girl power, duh. But it’s not just the music Charivari wishes to shine a spotlight on, as organizers hope the event can showcase behind-the-scenes producers, yogis, and artists from the Motor City. To get your dancing muscles, bones, and joints primed for four days of dancing, both Saturday and Sunday will kick-off bright and early with yoga sessions that integrate movement and music from artists like Problematicblackhottie and Mona Black.

Event starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m. on
Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15. At Historic Fort Wayne; 6325 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit; charivaridetroit.com. Tickets are $20.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

