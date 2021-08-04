Stone Temple Pilots, Bobby Brown, Neon Trees among Arts, Beats & Eats headliners

click to enlarge A.PAES / Shutterstock.com

Stone Temple Pilots are among this year's Arts, Beats & Eats headliners.

It wouldn't be Royal Oak's Arts, Beats & Eats without a music lineup rooted in '80s, '90s, and 2000s nostalgia, which is exactly what the festival is dishing out for its 2021 iteration.

Arts, Beats & Eats returns at full capacity Sep. 3-6 for its 23rd year. And on Wednesday, organizers announced theof the festival's headliners, as well as the more than 200 musical acts who will perform across AB&E's nine stages.Following Michigan Lottery National Stage performances by the Guess Who and Detroit's Thornetta Davis, Stone Temple Pilots will close out the festival on Friday night. Once led by the late Scott Weiland and, later, replaced by the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, Michigan native andrunner-up, Jeff Gutt was elected as frontman following Bennington's suicide in 2017. He also performed at AB&E in 2014 as a solo act.On Saturday, the main stage will see performances by Beatlemania Live!, " We Built This City " arena rockers Starship, and headliners Neon Trees, who scored success with their radio-hyped first single " Animal " in 2010.Though Sunday night's headliner has yet to be announced, guests who like country and blues will likely be satisfied with the lineup which includes Laith Al-Saadi, Mac Watts, Frank Ray, and Justin Moore.

To close out the main stage, AB&E has enlisted '90s hit-makers Gin Blossoms who will perform just before headliner and ex-husband to the late Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, who, according to his lengthy Wikipedia page, hasn't released new music since 2012. But, hey, that's his prerogative.

But this year, in an effort to reduce wait times and contact points, attendees can simply buy food and drink directly from the festivals' 50-plus participating vendors via cash and credit card.



