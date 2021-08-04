Stone Temple Pilots, Bobby Brown, Neon Trees among Arts, Beats & Eats headliners

It wouldn't be Royal Oak's Arts, Beats & Eats without a music lineup rooted in '80s, '90s, and 2000s nostalgia, which is exactly what the festival is dishing out for its 2021 iteration.
To close out the main stage, AB&E has enlisted '90s hit-makers Gin Blossoms who will perform just before headliner and ex-husband to the late Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, who, according to his lengthy Wikipedia page, hasn't released new music since 2012. But, hey, that's his prerogative.Per the Detroit Free Press, AB&E organizers have committed to increasing payments to local musicians to 10%, just one of several festival changes made this year. It was announced last month that the festival has ditched the old food and drink ticketing system, which has been in place since 1998.
