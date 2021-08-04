Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Mysterious website promises 'Aaliyah is coming,' teases Blackground Records 2.0

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge A screenshot of the mysterious website aaliyahiscoming.com. - SCREENSHOT

Could the music of the late Detroit R&B star Aaliyah finally be coming to streaming services? A new website aaliyahiscoming.com seems to suggest so.

The stark website features the singer's logo with a signup button and the hashtag "#AALIYAHISCOMING." After you click on the button and enter your contact information, links to social media pages for "Blackground Records 2.0" pop up, including a Twitter and Instagram page.

(We slid into their DMs on Instagram for comment, but did not get an immediate response back.)

Blackground Records was the label founded by Aaliyah's uncle Barry Hankerson, but it dissolved following the singer's tragic death at age 22 in a plane accident in the Bahamas 20 years ago this month, and with it went much of the singer's back catalog.
Related The sad reason Aaliyah's music has disappeared from the Internet
Aaliyah's self-titled 2001 album.
The sad reason Aaliyah's music has disappeared from the Internet
By Lee DeVito
News Hits
To date, only Aaliyah's 1994 debut — the cringey Age Ain't Nothin' But a Number, produced by the controversial singer and convicted pedophile R. Kelly — is her only music available on streaming services. Aaliyah and Kelly, who were introduced by Hankerson, illegally married when she was just 15 and Kelly was 27. The secret marriage caused a rift in Aaliyah's family, and she never worked with Kelly again.
Related For now, muting R. Kelly means muting Aaliyah, too
For now, muting R. Kelly means muting Aaliyah, too
By Lee DeVito
City Slang
Aaliyah's subsequent hits One in a Million and Aaliyah remain offline and out of print, as well as records by fellow Blackground artists Timbaland and Toni Braxton. The label's trove of unreleased music also includes unfinished Aaliyah recordings.

According to data available from a WHOIS search, the aaliyahiscoming.com domain was registered on July 13, 2021. The 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's death is Aug. 25, 2021.

This isn't the first time a return of Aaliyah's music has been teased. In 2019, an account purporting to belong to Hankerson suggested that her music was coming to streaming services on Jan. 16, 2020 — Aaliyah's birthday — but the date came and went with no update.

Then, last year, a post from the verified Twitter account attributed to the singer's estate said that it was in talks with "various record labels about the status of Aaliyah's music [catalog], as well as its availability on streaming platforms in the near future."

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Too late to vaccinate
Hamtramck Music Festival returns with more than 150 artists — here are 10 you should absolutely fit into your schedule
How James ‘Hollywood’ Craig hoodwinked Detroit and became the GOP gubernatorial front-runner in Michigan
ICYMI: Delta-plus COVID-19 variant emerges, handsy Cuomo should resign, and more headlines you might have missed
‘The Green Knight’ will get medieval on your ass
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Electronic music pioneer and 'First Lady of Detroit techno' Kelli Hand has died at 56 Read More

  2. Hamtramck Music Festival returns with more than 150 artists — here are 10 you should absolutely fit into your schedule Read More

  3. New book alleges Aaliyah was carried unconscious onto plane she refused to board before fatal crash Read More

  4. Stone Temple Pilots, Bobby Brown, Neon Trees among Arts, Beats & Eats headliners Read More

  5. Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy will finally bring massive stadium tour to Detroit Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Aug. 4, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation