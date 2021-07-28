City Slang

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

City Slang

Tommystock returns to Lake Orion campground with two-days of music and camping

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge Tommystock returns for its seventh year with two-days of music, food, drinks, and camping. - COURTESY OF TOMMYSTOCK
  • Courtesy of Tommystock
  • Tommystock returns for its seventh year with two-days of music, food, drinks, and camping.

The brainchild of John Carson, who grew up near Tommy’s Lake in Lake Orion, where he used to play music by campfire with his friends, Tommystock, now in its seventh year, has grown far beyond friends jamming (but also, it’s just friends jamming.)



Back then, Carson and his friends jokingly called their jam sesh “Tommystock.” Clearly, Tommystock stuck and has since evolved into a casual, two-day, jam-band festival that attracts close to 1,500 people who enjoy combining their love of beaches, brews, and tunes.

The fest, which takes place at the 100-year-old, 140-acre historic Camp Agawam, formerly owned by the Boy Scouts of America. When the organization sold the campground to Orion Township, Carson and Co. realized they could rent the space for private events. The grounds already had a covered pavilion and an amphitheater called the Fire Bowl, as well as kitchen facilities, camping, and beach access.

This year’s festival will feature performances by Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys, the Legal Immigrants, the Orbitsuns, the Implications, Dan Tillery, DJ Jen, the Tommystock Allstars, and more. Guests will have access to food, tropical drinks, vendors, as well as kayaks and paddle boards. Camping is available for an additional cost; spaces are limited.

Tommystock runs from Friday, July 30—Sunday, Aug. 1 at Camp Agawam; 1301 W. Clarkston Rd., Lake Orion; tommystock.org. Tickets start at $15. Camping available for $25.


Related Events

  • Tommystock @ Camp Agawam

    • Fri., July 30 and Sat., July 31 $15+

