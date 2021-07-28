Detroit's Concert of Colors returns for annual celebration of music, culture, and diversity

The category is … diversity. When it comes to Concert of Colors, Detroit’s long-running weeklong music and culture celebration, diversity, global arts representation, and productive and expressive dialogue is the name of the game for the festival, which is returning for its 29th year.
“As we all know, the world is craving concerts after being locked down for nearly 18 months,” Concert of Colors executive director and founder Ismael Ahmed said in a press release. “... The commitment and generosity by our partners and sponsors to create this year’s event during the pandemic is a gift not only to Detroit but to the world.”
The live music will be hosted on stages across Detroit’s Cultural Center institutes, including the Detroit Historical Museum, Michigan Science Center, and the Hellenic Museum of Detroit. Live performances will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook, as well.
This year, Concert of Colors will see performances from Ram from Haiti, Roy Ayers, Organic Orchestra & Brooklyn Raga Massive wsg Hassan Hakmoun, Melvin Davis & Sound United, Jessica Care Moore, and the Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue’s Tribute to George Clinton starring Nadir Omowale, Mollywop Singers, Apropos, Jennifer Westwood, Coko Buttafli, and Dames Brown. In addition to live performances, Concert of Colors will host artist panels and culture leaders, both online and in-person.
Concert of Colors will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2-Monday, Aug. 9; venues vary; concertofcolors.com. Festival is free and open to the public.
