City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's Concert of Colors returns for annual celebration of music, culture, and diversity

Posted By on Wed, Jul 28, 2021 at 3:37 PM

click to enlarge Concert of Colors returns for in-person and virtual events starting Tuesday, Aug. 2. - COURTESY OF CONCERT OF COLORS
  • Courtesy of Concert of Colors
  • Concert of Colors returns for in-person and virtual events starting Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The category is … diversity. When it comes to Concert of Colors, Detroit’s long-running weeklong music and culture celebration, diversity, global arts representation, and productive and expressive dialogue is the name of the game for the festival, which is returning for its 29th year.



“As we all know, the world is craving concerts after being locked down for nearly 18 months,” Concert of Colors executive director and founder Ismael Ahmed said in a press release. “... The commitment and generosity by our partners and sponsors to create this year’s event during the pandemic is a gift not only to Detroit but to the world.”

The live music will be hosted on stages across Detroit’s Cultural Center institutes, including the Detroit Historical Museum, Michigan Science Center, and the Hellenic Museum of Detroit. Live performances will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook, as well.

This year, Concert of Colors will see performances from Ram from Haiti, Roy Ayers, Organic Orchestra & Brooklyn Raga Massive wsg Hassan Hakmoun, Melvin Davis & Sound United, Jessica Care Moore, and the Don Was Detroit All-Star Revue’s Tribute to George Clinton starring Nadir Omowale, Mollywop Singers, Apropos, Jennifer Westwood, Coko Buttafli, and Dames Brown. In addition to live performances, Concert of Colors will host artist panels and culture leaders, both online and in-person.

Concert of Colors will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2-Monday, Aug. 9; venues vary; concertofcolors.com. Festival is free and open to the public.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

White terrorist privilege
Michelle Zauner closes the door on H Mart in quest for joy as Japanese Breakfast
ICYMI: Detroiters iffy on Craig’s gov run, Kilpatrick gets remarried, the Olympics aren’t worth it, and more
The beach body horror of M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’
The resurgence of universal mask guidelines is missing a critical point
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. For a limited time, you can score $20 'all-in' tickets at these Detroit-area music venues this summer Read More

  2. Michelle Zauner closes the door on H Mart in quest for joy as Japanese Breakfast Read More

  3. Tommystock returns to Lake Orion campground with two-days of music and camping Read More

  4. Songwriter Matt Milia reminisces about Detroit suburbia on solo record ‘Keego Harbor’ Read More

  5. Renowned Detroit DJ Moodymann to perform at the Aretha Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation