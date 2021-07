The Killers — now out of their cage, doing just fine — will perform at Detroit's LCA in 2022

click to enlarge Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

The Killers will bring their latest tour to Little Caesars Arena in October 2022.

Somebody told(and by somebody, we mean an email sent to thousands of people) that the Las Vegas rock band whose song "Mr. Brightside" has remained on the U.K. charts for more than five years (but will live in our hearts forever) is hitting the roadyear with a new record due outyear.The Killers, led by dapper dude Brandon Flowers, will celebrate two records — 2020's critically acclaimed synth-heavyand their latest,(Aug. 13) — when they pay a visit to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 8, 2022.Announced Monday,, the band's seventh studio record, ditches the glitz of Vegas, the dust of, and the spacey-ness ofand, instead, is described as "a quieter, character-study-driven album" inspired by Flowers' hometown of Nephi, Utah where there are no traffic lights. Flowers has said the album tackles his unresolved grief and serves as a rumination on "tender" memories of his hometown.In a press release, Flowers said, "everything came to this grinding halt. And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records."Tickets ($25+) go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents.com LiveNation.com , or Ticketmaster.com Watch the trailer forbelow.