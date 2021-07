Mayer Hawthorne will bring Rare Changes tour to Detroit this fall

click to enlarge Kaiography, Wikimedia Creative Commons

Mayer Hawthorne.



Well, it looks like things are in fact gonna work out. Mayer Hawthorne is bringing his Rare Changes tour to El Club this fall.

The announcement comes only two weeks after

.

The Grammy-nominated Ann Arbor native released the Rare Changes LP, a compilation of his 2020 singles in one project, last December. The retro-soul crooner first made waves when he released his debut single “Just Ain't Gonna Work Out” in 2008. Since then, he’s accumulated over 100 million plays across streaming platforms, collaborated with Jake Uno to form the duo Tuxedo , and most recently produced the track “Options” on Doja Cat’s latest album Planet Her.