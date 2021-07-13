Grammy-winning Whitney Houston saxophonist to headline the Aretha

We will always love you, “I Will Always Love You,” the untouchable Dolly Parton ballad immortalized by the late, great Whitney Houston. But while Houston’s vocals are the star of the song, who can forget its killer sax solo?
Well, the man behind the solo, Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, toured with Houston for more than seven years, appeared on countless Luther Vandross albums, and has been nominated for Grammys, like, 12 times, and secured a win for Best Gospel Song in 2011.
For this Jazzy Night performance, Whalum will share the stage with keyboardist Keiko Matsui. The 59-year-old Japanese smooth jazz/new age pianist has collaborated with greats like Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder and released her 24th studio solo record, Echo, in 2019.
Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at The Aretha, 2600 E. Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-7128; thearetha.com; $16-$21
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.