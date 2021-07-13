City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

City Slang

Grammy-winning Whitney Houston saxophonist to headline the Aretha

Posted By on Tue, Jul 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge Kirk Whalum will perform at the Aretha on Wednesday, July 21. - COURTESY OF KIRK WHALUM
  • Courtesy of Kirk Whalum
  • Kirk Whalum will perform at the Aretha on Wednesday, July 21.

We will always love you, “I Will Always Love You,” the untouchable Dolly Parton ballad immortalized by the late, great Whitney Houston. But while Houston’s vocals are the star of the song, who can forget its killer sax solo?



Well, the man behind the solo, Grammy award-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, toured with Houston for more than seven years, appeared on countless Luther Vandross albums, and has been nominated for Grammys, like, 12 times, and secured a win for Best Gospel Song in 2011.

For this Jazzy Night performance, Whalum will share the stage with keyboardist Keiko Matsui. The 59-year-old Japanese smooth jazz/new age pianist has collaborated with greats like Miles Davis and Stevie Wonder and released her 24th studio solo record, Echo, in 2019.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 at The Aretha, 2600 E. Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-7128; thearetha.com; $16-$21


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

I started dabbing again during the pandemic. Things have changed since the last time I took a hit.
Michigan stores sell Delta-8, a THC product with a powerful high, but left untested, it poses serious risks
Drink mixes are the next frontier for cannabis — just add water
These former Michigan cops used to help prosecute drug crimes. Now they're testing legal weed.
How to kill a planet
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  •  Kirk Whalum @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

    • Wed., July 21, 7 & 7:30 p.m. $35-$50
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Phoebe fucking Bridgers is headed to Royal Oak Music Theatre for back-to-back shows Read More

  2. Detroit psych-rock trio Shadow Show return to Outer Limits Lounge Read More

  3. Detroit's Tee Grizzley to play the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this summer Read More

  4. Prince collaborator Sheila E. will kick off the Aretha's summer concert series Read More

  5. El Club's reopening week lineup has Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade, Sada Baby, Negative Approach, and more Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation