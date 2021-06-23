City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

City Slang

Subtronics leads packed EDM lineup at the Crofoot Festival Grounds

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge Subtronics to perform at the Crofoot Festival Grounds as part of Monster Energy's Outbreak Tour. - PHOTO BY CHING CHEN VIA SHORE FIRE MEDIA
  • Photo by Ching Chen via Shore Fire Media
  • Subtronics to perform at the Crofoot Festival Grounds as part of Monster Energy's Outbreak Tour.

The official drink of those who do not require a full 10 hours of sleep (nor a nighttime routine of sleepy time tea, a touching non-political memoir, a clean bite guard, and those nasal strips that increase oxygen intake during sleep) is hosting an EDM show for the ages and those with, well, energy.


Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will host 28-year-old subwoofer-loving, Radiohead-inspired, dubstep wunderkind, and Philadelphia native Jesse Kardon aka Subtronics as part of a packed line-up at the Crofoot Festival Grounds. Subtronics broke onto the scene in 2013 but made it to No. 9 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in 2019 when he collaborated with Michigan’s own GriZ for a track appropriately called “Griztronics.” Originally a two-day festival, the Monster Energy showcase will feature Champagne Drip, Buku, Chee, Level Up, Jaenga, Freddy Todd, Space Wizard b2b Guppi, Chidi, and Skinz. Maybe we’ll ditch the tea for something a bit more … caffeinated. 

Doors open at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Crofoot Festival Grounds; 1 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-858-9333; thecrofoot.com; $55+.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Congress made Juneteenth a holiday, but it won’t lift a finger to actually help Black people
Singer Dani Darling connects the present to the past and escapes into ‘The Future’
Detroit’s Baobab Fare is a home for refugees
Legislate history
Free Will Astrology (June 23-29)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Events

  •  Subtronics @ The Crofoot Festival Grounds

    • Sat., June 26, 1 p.m. $175-$275
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Singer-songwriter Neena Roe talks relationships in her new song 'TRUST' Read More

  2. Lorde to perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple next year in support of 'Solar Power' Read More

  3. Singer Dani Darling connects the present to the past and escapes into ‘The Future’ Read More

  4. Elton John announces yet another final farewell date in Detroit, and we are not worthy Read More

  5. Detroit's Tee Grizzley to play the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this summer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 23, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation