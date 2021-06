Detroit techno DJ Omar S to perform late-night set at the Aretha Amphitheater

click to enlarge Photo by Rene Passet/Flickr Commons

Detroit's Omar S to return to the Aretha for late-night techno set on Sunday.

Pandemic be damned, Detroit house and techno artists kept the party going.

And, now, one of Detroit’s foremost electronic music producers is bringing the heat with a late-night set on the Detroit River, just as god intended.Beatmaker and FXHE label head Omar S — who, in 2020, performed socially distanced DJ sets at the Aretha ; launched, an 8-bit style arcade game; was the subject of a multimedia exhibition displayed at Red Bull Arts Detroit; and hosted a duel vintage car show and screening of the Richard Pryor classicat the Ford Wyoming Drive-in, where he also performed — will once again take the decks at the Aretha. Omar S will perform with support from Acemo and Alister Fawnwoda.

Doors open at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; venuepilot.com; $42.99+.