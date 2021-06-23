City Slang

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

City Slang

Detroit techno DJ Omar S to perform late-night set at the Aretha Amphitheater

Staff pick

Posted By on Wed, Jun 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge Detroit's Omar S to return to the Aretha for late-night techno set on Sunday. - PHOTO BY RENE PASSET/FLICKR COMMONS
  • Photo by Rene Passet/Flickr Commons
  • Detroit's Omar S to return to the Aretha for late-night techno set on Sunday.

Pandemic be damned, Detroit house and techno artists kept the party going.



And, now, one of Detroit’s foremost electronic music producers is bringing the heat with a late-night set on the Detroit River, just as god intended.

Beatmaker and FXHE label head Omar S — who, in 2020, performed socially distanced DJ sets at the Aretha; launched Record Packer, an 8-bit style arcade game; was the subject of a multimedia exhibition displayed at Red Bull Arts Detroit; and hosted a duel vintage car show and screening of the Richard Pryor classic Brewster's Millions at the Ford Wyoming Drive-in, where he also performed — will once again take the decks at the Aretha. Omar S will perform with support from Acemo and Alister Fawnwoda.

Doors open at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre; 2600 Atwater St., Detroit; 313-393-0292; venuepilot.com; $42.99+.


Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Omar S @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

    • Sat., June 26, 10-2 a.m. $20 adv, $25 dos
    • Buy Tickets

City Slang

June 23, 2021

Best Things to Do In Detroit

