Lorde to perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple next year in support of 'Solar Power'

click to enlarge Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com

Lorde

Forget your personal Jesus because a "prettier Jesus" is here to save us from our crippling FOMO and forgive us of our sins, namely sins involving wiping our Dorito dust-covered fingers on the back of the couch because who cares?Lorde is back, baby.The 24-year-old performer last visited Detroit in 2018 when she performed at Little Caesars Arena as part of her massive world tour in support of 2017'sBut, similarly to her apparent departure from the gold flaked paint of her stunning debut, 2013'sa record she made when she was just 16, by the way — the singer is scaling back and getting all sacred earth mother on us. Despite the fervor surrounding her return from a four-year absence, Lorde will play the much smaller Masonic Temple on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (To compare, LCA holds just under 20,000 people, whereas the Masonic maxes out at just over 4,600.)The 17-date U.S. leg of her world tour kicks off in Nashville on April 3 and will wrap with a trio of California dates. The announcement follows the release, er,, of "Solar Power," the lead single off of Lorde's long-awaited third, and very cheeky album of the same name, which sounds like a mash-up of George Michael's " Freedom! '90 ", Primal Scream's " Loaded ," and the High Fidelity soundtrack. ( Even Michaels' estate was like, it's chill. The track and accompanying visuals find Lorde frolicking on a beach in bright yellow while surrounded by folks in neutral tones as if it were a GOOP retreat or someadjacent gathering. Meanwhile, Lorde sings about boyfriends snapping photos for the 'gram, sun, sand, becoming unreachable due to having thrown her "cellular device" into the water, and a new solar-powered state of mind. Oh, yeah, she also positions herself as a "prettier Jesus." We'll have whathaving.“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Solar Power is set to be released on Aug. 20 via Republic Records.



Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25 and can be purchased via axs.com.