Detroit's Tee Grizzley to play the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this summer

Break out your white Dior tee , because Detroit's Tee Grizzley is headed to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in August.The 27-year-old rapper announced his first performance of 2021 scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13.The one-off hometown performance follows the release of Grizzley's third record,, which dropped in May and features frequent collaborator Big Sean, as well as the late King Von, Quavo, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, and Grizzley's brother, Baby Grizzley. The record also landed at No. 1 on Spotify's U.S.A. Album Debut chart."The title of this album is my whole life in one sentence," Grizzley said ahead of the release. "The songs on the album and the things I refer to lyrically on each track reflect pieces of my real life. The name of this album is exactly what I am – built for whatever”.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18 via Ticketmaster.com