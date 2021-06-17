City Slang

Thursday, June 17, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's Tee Grizzley to play the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre this summer

Posted By on Thu, Jun 17, 2021 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge Tee Grizzley will perform at the Aretha in August. - KAHN SANTORI DAVISON
  • Kahn Santori Davison
  • Tee Grizzley will perform at the Aretha in August.

Break out your white Dior tee, because Detroit's Tee Grizzley is headed to the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in August.

The 27-year-old rapper announced his first performance of 2021 scheduled for Friday, Aug. 13.



The one-off hometown performance follows the release of Grizzley's third record, Built for Whatever, which dropped in May and features frequent collaborator Big Sean, as well as the late King Von, Quavo, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, and Grizzley's brother, Baby Grizzley. The record also landed at No. 1 on Spotify's U.S.A. Album Debut chart.

"The title of this album is my whole life in one sentence," Grizzley said ahead of the release. "The songs on the album and the things I refer to lyrically on each track reflect pieces of my real life. The name of this album is exactly what I am – built for whatever”.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 18 via Ticketmaster.com.


June 16, 2021

