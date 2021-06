Mavis Staples, Ani DiFranco and others to perform as part of 'Across the Night' concert series in Lake Orion

click to enlarge Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com

Mavis Staples.

A dashing, Michigan-born chart-topping country star; an introspective folk-rock duo; a trail-blazing warrior-poet with more than 20 studio records; and, well,Mavis Staples all happen to have some major plans in the metro Detroit area this summer.Audiotree Presents has teamed up with Lake Orion's 20 Front Street and WDET for an eclectic outdoor end-of-summer concert series dubbed "Across the Stars."The four-concert run will take place at Wildwood Amphitheatre in Lake Orion and kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 17 with 81-year-old activist and legendary gospel singer Staples, who, in her lifetime has marched alongside Dr Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma, Alabama; performed at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy (and, later, performed for President Barack Obama); has been inducted into both the Rock 'n' Roll and Blues halls of fame; and lists Bob Dylan Ben Harper , and Jeff Tweedy as collaborators. Tickets are $42.50.

Ani DiFranco will follow on Tuesday, Aug. 24 ($43.50) in support of her award-winning, 30-plus year career, including her latest record, Revolutionary Love. Battle Creek-born country music singer-songwriter Frankie Ballard will take the Wildwood stage on Friday, Aug. 27 ($37.50), and folk duo Watchhouse (fka Mandolin Orange) on Thursday, Sep. 16 ($42.50).



Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, June 18, at 10 a.m. via AudiotreePresents.com. Performances are outside and attendees are invited to bring blankets or low-backed chairs. Shows are all ages.