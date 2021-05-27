Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Detroit hardcore collective the Armed announce belated album release show

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge The bandmembers of the Armed (allegedly). - COURTESY OHOTOP
  • Courtesy ohotop
  • The bandmembers of the Armed (allegedly).

The Armed — the mysterious, genre-defying Detroit-based hardcore collective that can sometimes feel more like an elaborate prank than a rock band — has announced an album release show for its latest record, ULTRAPOP.

ULTRAPOP came out last month on the label Sargent House, but the newly announced release show isn't until Jan. 8, 2022, at Detroit's El Club. Of course, this isn't just the band fucking with us. (Or maybe not entirely.) In case you haven't heard, there's a pandemic going on, but artists are beginning to book shows for late 2021 and early 2022. Nature is healing.



The band will perform a string of dates around the gig, including a Jan. 15 stop at New York City's Music Hall of Williamsburg and a Jan. 22 stop at Los Angeles's Belasco Theater, and is also playing Barcelona's Primavera Sound fest in June 2022.

The Armed is known for its punishing brand of hardcore and generally just being maximally weird as fuck. (Freelance writer Eric Gallippo had a hell of a time trying to get to the bottom of the Armed for a 2018 Metro Times cover story.) ULTRAPOP features collaborations with big names like Mark Lanegan and Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen. Pitchfork gave it an 8.2 and named it Best New Music.)

Anyway, tickets are on sale now starting at $26 at elclubdetroit.com.

You can watch the video for ULTRAPOP cut "ALL FUTURES" below.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Savage Love: My partner of 27 years has been sleeping with my best friend
Free Will Astrology (May 26-June 1)
That inconvenient insurrection
The 2021 Detroit Metro Times Fiction Issue
Hamas To Bibi
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Get to know the Detroit talent playing the ‘Micro Movement’ electronic music festival Read More

  2. Renowned DJ Moodymann will perform in Detroit this weekend Read More

  3. MC5's Wayne Kramer teams up with local coffee roasters and L.A. nonprofit to bring music to Michigan prisons Read More

  4. Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall Read More

  5. Movement organizers announce free multi-venue 'micro' festival Memorial Day weekend Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 26, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The Fiction Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
The 420 Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation