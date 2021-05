Detroit hardcore collective the Armed announce belated album release show

click to enlarge Courtesy ohotop

The bandmembers of the Armed (allegedly).

The Armed — the mysterious, genre-defying Detroit-based hardcore collective that can sometimes feel more like an elaborate prank than a rock band — has announced an album release show for its latest record,came out last month on the label Sargent House, but the newly announced release show isn't until Jan. 8, 2022, at Detroit's El Club. Of course, this isn't just the band fucking with us. (Or maybe not entirely.) In case you haven't heard, there's a pandemic going on, but artists are beginning to book shows for late 2021 and early 2022. Nature is healing.The band will perform a string of dates around the gig, including a Jan. 15 stop at New York City's Music Hall of Williamsburg and a Jan. 22 stop at Los Angeles's Belasco Theater, and is also playing Barcelona's Primavera Sound fest in June 2022.The Armed is known for its punishing brand of hardcore and generally just being maximally weird as fuck. (Freelance writer Eric Gallippo had a hell of a time trying to get to the bottom of the Armed for a 2018 Metro Times cover story .)features collaborations with big names like Mark Lanegan and Queens of the Stone Age's Troy Van Leeuwen. Pitchfork gave it an 8.2 and named it Best New Music.)Anyway, tickets are on sale now starting at $26 at elclubdetroit.com You can watch the video forcut "ALL FUTURES" below.Detroit Metro Times