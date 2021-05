Renowned DJ Moodymann will perform in Detroit this weekend

click to enlarge Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

Moodymann.

Detroit's annual Movement electronic music festival may have been downsized to a "Micro" pandemic edition , but this Memorial Day weekend is still shaping up to have plenty of techno.The elusive Detroit DJ Kenny Dixon, aka Moodymann, is set to make a rare live performance Friday.Moodymann will perform an unusual set at the Corner Ballpark at the site of the former Tiger Stadium at 1680 Michigan Ave., Detroit. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and start at $40 at the door.DJs Kai Alice, Bruce Bailey, sillygirlcarmen, Yukiko will also perform. Doors open at 5 p.m.According to the event's ticket website , the outdoor event will have social distancing with mandatory masks. Temperatures will be taken at the doors, and a crowd of more than 1,000 is expected.Proceeds generated from this event will benefit Detroit PAL youth.Detroit Metro Times