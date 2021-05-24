Email
Monday, May 24, 2021

Renowned DJ Moodymann will perform in Detroit this weekend

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM

click to enlarge Moodymann. - PHILIPP CARL RIEDL / RED BULL CONTENT POOL
  • Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool
  • Moodymann.

Detroit's annual Movement electronic music festival may have been downsized to a "Micro" pandemic edition, but this Memorial Day weekend is still shaping up to have plenty of techno.

The elusive Detroit DJ Kenny Dixon, aka Moodymann, is set to make a rare live performance Friday.



Moodymann will perform an unusual set at the Corner Ballpark at the site of the former Tiger Stadium at 1680 Michigan Ave., Detroit. General admission tickets are $35 in advance and start at $40 at the door.

DJs Kai Alice, Bruce Bailey, sillygirlcarmen, Yukiko will also perform. Doors open at 5 p.m.

According to the event's ticket website, the outdoor event will have social distancing with mandatory masks. Temperatures will be taken at the doors, and a crowd of more than 1,000 is expected.

Proceeds generated from this event will benefit Detroit PAL youth.

