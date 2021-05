Billie Eilish's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena is rescheduled for 2022

click to enlarge Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Billie Eilish.

Everyone has their moment when they realized the pandemic was a big deal. For us, it was when breakout pop star Billie Eilish canceled her show at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, which was to happen in 10 days, on March 23, 2022.

Well, that show officially got rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Let's just pretend the past, uh, *checks notes* two years didn't happen.Tickets for the "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour" start at $49.50 and go on sale at noon on Friday, May 28 at 313Presents.com LiveNation.com , and Ticketmaster.com . Die-hard fans can also register before midnight on Monday, May 24 to get presale tickets at Ticketmaster The Grammy Award-winning artist will release her latest record,, on July 30. She also performs the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film, which is due in theaters in October after also getting postponed due to the pandemic.Detroit Metro Times