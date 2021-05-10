City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 10, 2021

City Slang

MC5's Wayne Kramer teams up with local coffee roasters and L.A.-based nonprofit to bring music programming to Michigan prisons

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge Wayne Kramer. - JIM LOUVAU
  • Jim Louvau
  • Wayne Kramer.

For decades, Wayne Kramer of the MC5 has kicked out the jams, but his latest mission has the 73-year-old rock icon and writer kicking down prison doors to let the music in — and he's not doing it alone.

Kramer, who is the co-founder of Los Angeles-based Jail Guitar Doors USA, has teamed up with organic Traverse City coffee roaster Higher Grounds Trading Co. to bring rehabilitative music programing to Michigan prisons.



Jail Guitar Doors, a reference to the 1979 song by the Clash of the same name — and a song that details Kramer's 1975 arrest for selling cocaine to an undercover agent, which landed him two years in prison in Lexington, Kentucky — was founded in 2007 by fellow punk performer and activist Billy Bragg as a way to honor late Clash frontman Joe Strummer's legacy.

Initially, the organization's focus was on providing musical equipment to inmates incarcerated at Her Majesty's Prisons in the United Kingdom. It wasn't until 2009 that Bragg partnered with Kramer to found Jail Guitar Doors USA and, now, the organization has turned its resources and efforts to facilitating Michigan inmates' “healthy and productive re-entry into society” by way of music programming.

“I’m excited to partner with Higher Grounds to launch this new programming initiative. We’re laying the building blocks of a community of caring that includes those living behind bars in my beloved home state of Michigan,” Kramer said in a press release. “Our teaching artists in Detroit have already begun outreach to other musicians throughout the state in anticipation of creating a network of workshops for those in need.”

As part of Jail Guitar Doors' latest campaign, Kramer and co. in partnership with Higher Grounds Trading Company to raise funds and social justice awareness via a free Facebook Live performance and conversation on Thursday, May 13 at 8 p.m. Kramer will discuss Jail Guitar Door's latest initiatives and will perform songs from his classic catalog.

Per a press release, the Facebook Live event will also mark the launch of “Riff Roast” — a specialty fair-trade, dark-roasted collaboration between Higher Grounds and JGD-USA to directly raise funds ($5 per 1-lb bag) to support rehabilitative music programs.

To learn more about the Livestream event, visit the event's official Facebook event page. The event is free, but donations are encouraged.

To learn more about Jail Guitar Door's mission, visit jail-guitar-doors.myshopify.com.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More City Slang »

Trending

Racist country
Brood X cicadas will soon emerge in Michigan after 17 years underground
Pandia Health is bringing home-delivered birth control medication to Michigan
Savage Love: My husband is sending money to a FinDom
Free Will Astrology (May 5-11)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Movement organizers announce free multi-venue 'micro' festival Memorial Day weekend Read More

  2. 'Tresor 30' celebrates Detroit-Berlin connection through electronic music Read More

  3. Indie rock band Mt. Joy kicks off socially distant outdoor concert series in Pontiac, previously planned for Detroit Read More

  4. Evanescence will bring Detroit to life with LCA stop in December with Halestorm Read More

  5. Legendary Detroit producer Don Was prepares for a gig of a lifetime and launches WDET series with Ann Delisi Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

COVID-19 Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation