Wednesday, May 5, 2021

City Slang

Indie rock band Mt. Joy kicks off socially distant outdoor concert series in Pontiac, previously planned for Detroit

Posted By on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge Mt. Joy will perform at Pontiac's Crofoot this weekend. - COURTESY OF SHORE FIRE MEDIA
  • Courtesy of Shore Fire Media
  • Mt. Joy will perform at Pontiac's Crofoot this weekend.

There's no doubt that our social calendars are in dire need of a silver lining and a whole lot of joy. Thankfully, as of this weekend, concerts are returning to metro Detroit, and nature, is in fact, healing. Pass the $6 Miller Lite, please!

Indie rock five-piece Mt. Joy will kick off a local "pod" concert series — as in, parties of 4-6 people get their own socially distanced pod to rock out in — but at a different venue than previously planned.



The Philidelphia-based band was supposed to christen Riverside Station Detroit, an up-and-coming outdoor music venue located in the parking lot of the former Joe Louis Arena. However, Riverside Station is currently encompassed by Detroit's COVID-19 vaccination site, forcing organizers to pivot.

Friday's Mt. Joy show, as well the rest of the series' performances, will now take place at the Crofoot Festival Grounds in Pontiac, as Riverside Station is no longer opening, The Detroit News reports.

“All events, times, and artists will remain the same,” The Crofoot website reads. “The new location will allow more space for social distancing, onsite parking, and less neighborhood congestion.”

Per the Crofoot, the concert will still take place outdoors and pod locations will be consistent with the previous floorplan. All tickets purchased for the Detroit concert will be honored.

Local singer-songwriter Michigander is set to open the show.

The concert kicks off a spring and summer lineup that includes Liquid Strangers (May 8), Boogie T (May 22), Umphrey's McGee (May 28-29), Peekaboo (June 5), Big Gigantic (June 12), Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (June 18-19), Subrtronics (June 25-26), Blunts & Blondes (July 10), 12th Planet and Kill the Nose (July 24), Iliza Shlesinger (July 25), and the Sad Summer Festival (July 30).

For more information on the Crofoot Presents series and ticketing info visit TheCrofoot.com.


