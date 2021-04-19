City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 19, 2021

City Slang

Greta Van Fleet will take part in a Reddit AMA on 4/20 so you can ask 'why?'

Posted By on Mon, Apr 19, 2021 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge GVF + AMA = ???? - ALYSSE GAFKJEN
  • Alysse Gafkjen
  • GVF + AMA = ????

Leave Greta Van Fleet alone!

Greta Van Fleet, the frequently mocked Frankenmuth-bred, Led Zeppelin-indebted rock band returned with their sophomore record, The Battle of Garden's Gate because, of course, that's what it's called.



The band — brothers Josh, Jake, and Sam Kiszka, along with drummer Danny Wagner — released the follow-up to their polarizing chart-topping debut last to a flurry of three-star reviews.

“You would think that maybe at this point they would have moved on to ripping off less obvious Zeppelin songs,” Rolling Stone's Jon Dolan writes. “Nope. Their stairway still goes directly to heaven: 'Broken Bells' bustles in your hedgerow with such gusto that it’s not hard to imagine GVF finding themselves on the business end of a whole lotta legal action.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian, in what we think is supposed to be a compliment, compares Jake's vocals to sometimes sounding like an “ejaculating hyena,” and NME gives GVF some props for their technical skill but refers to the new record as being a “mixed bag of heavy metaphor and lazy observation.”

Well, if you've ever wanted to ask GVF about their influences, what inspires them, what their recent move from Michigan's Little Bavaria to Nashville has been like, or the question posed by many a GVF critic — why? — you may have your chance at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, April 20 when Sam and Josh partake in a Reddit Ask Me Anything sesh.

The brothers took to social media to share an image of Josh setting fire to a piece of paper that reads “Namaste, Reddit” with the details of their AMA, which can be accessed by visiting Reddit.com/r/Music.

Ahead of the band's Reddit AMA, one question we may want to ask ourselves is “why are we so mean to Greta Van Fleet?” This question, first posited by Uproxx music critic and author of This Isn't Happening: Radiohead's KID A and the Beginning of the 21st Century last week has got us thinking. Are we just a bunch of meanies? After all, GVF is kind of a breath of freshly recycled air especially when one considers the dire state of modern rock aka “guitar music.”

“To paraphrase the fake Lester Bangs in Almost Famous, there are so many buffoons in modern music posing as poets,” Hyden writes. “But Greta Van Fleet has the courage to be buffoons, which makes them poetic.”

He then goes on to call the new record an “exhausting listen” with no break from “monolithic rock god anthems” or ridiculous allegories and lyrics, which, as Hyden points out, appears to be something the band does not reject but doubles down on which, somehow, only makes them more worthy of respect.

“These guys are not geniuses,” he concludes. “But they are essentially good-natured, and they make me laugh — unintentional laughs are still laughs — and I’m glad there’s a band like this in our lives right now. My only request is that they write a song called 'Ejaculating Hyena' and have it go on for at least 12 minutes.”

We would totally listen to that.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (April 14-20)
Michigan-based cannabis brand Verdeux wants to elevate your smoking experience to high fashion
Revenge of the Stupidverse
A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit’s canna-curious and canna-sseurs
The 420 Issue: Michigan's cannabis scene is blooming
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Legendary Detroit producer Don Was prepares for a gig of a lifetime and launches WDET series with Ann Delisi Read More

  2. Bruce Springsteen, Wayne Kramer among rock stars to honor 'Creem' magazine's Dave Marsh Read More

  3. Indie rock darling Waxahatchee announces rescheduled Detroit date Read More

  4. Chris Stapleton announces a pair of dates at DTE Energy Music Theatre after 'Album of the Year' win Read More

  5. The Detroit Music Awards to stream in April with performances by Matt Smith, Electric Six, and Danny Kroha Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation