Bruce Springsteen, Wayne Kramer among rock stars to honor 'Creem' magazine's Dave Marsh with virtual three-week tribute

The celebration kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on April 30 (which just so happens to fall on the 39th anniversary of famed rock critic Lester Bangs' death) with a discussion between retired rock critic Jon Landau (who was the first editor to publish Marsh's work in Rolling Stone, by the way) and music writer, archivist, and Patti Smith expert Caryn Rose (she's currently writing Why Patti Smith Matters, which we will absolutely be reading).
Anyway, on May 6, Little Steven and Jackson Browne will chat with Rock & Rap Confidential associate editor Danny Alexander and on May 8, Bruce Springsteen and Nona Hendryx will join in conversation with senior director of music at NPR in Washington, D.C., Lauren Onkey. Onkey will also host a keynote panel focused on the pressures of rock criticism featuring music and culture writers Robert Christgau, Greil Marcus, Ann Powers, and Greg Tate.
Naturally, there is a Detroit-focused panel, too, which will explore the impact on music and rock journalism moderated by author Peter Werbe and will include MC5's Wayne Kramer, activist John Sinclair, and writer and labor activist Marsha Music.
Though registering for any or all of Land of Hope and Dreams virtual events is free, organizers urge donations to support The Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which honors Marsh's late daughter by raising funds for sarcoma research.
To register for programs, view the full schedule and list of speakers, as well as some thoughtfully curated reading list to accompany each discussion, visit landofhopeanddreams.co.
