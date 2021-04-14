City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

City Slang

Bruce Springsteen, Wayne Kramer among rock stars to honor 'Creem' magazine's Dave Marsh with virtual three-week tribute

Posted By on Wed, Apr 14, 2021 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Creem magazine co-founder Dave Marsh will be honored during three-week virtual celebration. - COURTESY OF LAND OF HOPE AND DREAMS: A CELEBRATION OF DAVE MARSH'S WORK AND VISION
  • Courtesy of Land of Hope and Dreams: A Celebration of Dave Marsh's Work and Vision
  • Creem magazine co-founder Dave Marsh will be honored during three-week virtual celebration.

When “The Boss” shows up you know shit is serious, and by serious we mean seriously rock 'n' roll, because Bruce Springsteen is just one of several notable names coming together to celebrate pioneering music writer — and Detroit native — Dave Marsh.

Marsh, 71, the celebrated activist, author, and founding member of Creem magazine — who may have coined the term "punk rock," who absolutely played the Who's "I Can't Explain" 23 times in a row during his stint at a college radio station (which got him fired), called drummer John Bonham Led Zeppelin's “insurmountable flaw,” and dared to describe Freddie Mercury's voice as being “passable” — is the honoree at the upcoming “Land of Hope and Dreams: A Celebration of Dave Marsh's Work and Vision” conference.



“Dave has always been a tireless advocate of justice, human rights, and rock n roll,” Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello has said of Marsh. “His pen and voice are an important player in the history of the music we love and the struggle for a more just and decent world.”

The three-week virtual conference, which will take place throughout the weekends April 30-May 15, invites musicians, writers, and political activists to celebrate Marsh through a series of pre-recorded performances, Zoom-based panel discussions exploring the origins of rock writing, activism in music, the art of listening, and music education, as well as intimate spotlight conversations, including one between Marsh and writer Daniel Wolff on Friday, May 14, which will be simulcast on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's YouTube channel.

The celebration kicks off at 8:30 p.m. on April 30 (which just so happens to fall on the 39th anniversary of famed rock critic Lester Bangs' death) with a discussion between retired rock critic Jon Landau (who was the first editor to publish Marsh's work in Rolling Stone, by the way) and music writer, archivist, and Patti Smith expert Caryn Rose (she's currently writing Why Patti Smith Matters, which we will absolutely be reading).

Anyway, on May 6, Little Steven and Jackson Browne will chat with Rock & Rap Confidential associate editor Danny Alexander and on May 8, Bruce Springsteen and Nona Hendryx will join in conversation with senior director of music at NPR in Washington, D.C., Lauren Onkey. Onkey will also host a keynote panel focused on the pressures of rock criticism featuring music and culture writers Robert Christgau, Greil Marcus, Ann Powers, and Greg Tate.

Naturally, there is a Detroit-focused panel, too, which will explore the impact on music and rock journalism moderated by author Peter Werbe and will include MC5's Wayne Kramer, activist John Sinclair, and writer and labor activist Marsha Music.

Though registering for any or all of Land of Hope and Dreams virtual events is free, organizers urge donations to support The Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which honors Marsh's late daughter by raising funds for sarcoma research.

To register for programs, view the full schedule and list of speakers, as well as some thoughtfully curated reading list to accompany each discussion, visit landofhopeanddreams.co.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (April 14-20)
Michigan-based cannabis brand Verdeux wants to elevate your smoking experience to high fashion
Revenge of the Stupidverse
A 420 gift guide for metro Detroit’s canna-curious and canna-sseurs
The 420 Issue: Michigan's cannabis scene is blooming
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Sunday's Detroit Music Awards will include Suzi Quatro, a 'Motown Salute' by Paul Stanley's Soul Station Read More

  2. Michigan House celebrates SXSW with street performances, virtual panels, and live concerts Read More

  3. Lizzo is looking for 'big grrrls' to add to her squad — here's how to apply for her new Amazon reality series Read More

  4. The Detroit Music Awards to stream in April with performances by Matt Smith, Electric Six, and Danny Kroha Read More

  5. Eric Church announces 2022 concerts in Detroit and Grand Rapids Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 14, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
The 420 Issue
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation