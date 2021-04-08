Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Sunday's Detroit Music Awards will include Suzi Quatro, a 'Motown Salute' by Paul Stanley's Soul Station

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge Suzi Quatro. - COURTESY OF THE DETROIT MUSIC AWARDS
  • Courtesy of the Detroit Music Awards
  • Suzi Quatro.

New additions to this Sunday's 30th anniversary Detroit Music Awards include a performance by Kiss co-founder Paul Stanley and a video by Suzi Quatro.

Stanley will perform a "Motown Salute" as part of his band Paul Stanley's Soul Station, while Quatro will premiere a video from her new album, The Devil In Me.



The show, which is virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will also feature performances by Outrageous Cherry's Matt Smith (whose "Our Love Will Change The World" was covered by nominee Alice Cooper), Electric Six, Keynote Sisters, and Danny Kroha, as well as tributes to Alto Reed and Mary Wilson, among other surprises.

This year's ceremony will take place starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 11 on the Detroit Music Awards' Facebook page.

As with previous ceremonies, the 30th iteration will celebrate Detroit's music scene by offering more than 70 awards across 11 categories selected by several phases of online votes by local musicians and music industry professionals.

For a full list of nominees and performers, see DetroitMusicAwards.net.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Anti vax logic
No ball for racists
Democrats are making sausage. Republicans are flinging poo.
Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Ford Field is a breeze
Savage Love: Concessions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Eric Church announces 2022 concerts in Detroit and Grand Rapids Read More

  2. The Detroit Music Awards to stream in April with performances by Matt Smith, Electric Six, and Danny Kroha Read More

  3. Lizzo is looking for 'big grrrls' to add to her squad — here's how to apply for her new Amazon reality series Read More

  4. Michigan House celebrates SXSW with street performances, virtual panels, and live concerts Read More

  5. Jazz bassist Noah Jackson is now the music director and artist-in-residence at Cliff Bell's Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation