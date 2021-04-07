Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Eric Church announces 2022 concerts in Detroit and Grand Rapids

Posted By on Wed, Apr 7, 2021 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Eric Church. - REID LONG
  • Reid Long
  • Eric Church.

Known for epic, Springsteen-like concerts, country singer-guitarist Eric Church has just announced the dates of his upcoming the Gather Again Tour that’ll come to Michigan in early 2022.

Church will perform at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on Friday, Jan. 21 and Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22.



For the first time in his career, Church will adopt an in-the-round set up with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 7, at EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via a pre-sale that commences at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

Church has spoken publicly about the important of vaccinations and will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education produced by ACM Lifting Lives, the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, when Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project.

A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, Cleveland Scene. It is republished here with permission.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Anti vax logic
No ball for racists
Democrats are making sausage. Republicans are flinging poo.
With COVID-19 surging again in Michigan, there’s a race for vaccinations. Getting one at the FEMA site at Ford Field is a breeze.
Savage Love: Concessions
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Jazz bassist Noah Jackson is now the music director and artist-in-residence at Cliff Bell's Read More

  2. Lizzo is looking for 'big grrrls' to add to her squad — here's how to apply for her new Amazon reality series Read More

  3. Michigan House celebrates SXSW with street performances, virtual panels, and live concerts Read More

  4. Michigan musicians cover Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' in honor of International Women's Day Read More

  5. The Detroit Music Awards to stream in April with performances by Matt Smith, Electric Six, and Danny Kroha Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation