Monday, March 22, 2021

Lizzo is looking for 'big grrrls' to add to her squad — here's how to apply for her new Amazon reality series

Posted By on Mon, Mar 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM

click to enlarge TONY NORKUS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Tony Norkus / Shutterstock.com

Did you take a DNA test only to find out that you are, in fact, 100% that bitch? If so, Lizzo has a very important question for you: Where are all the big grrrls?

No, seriously. Where the booty-shaking heck are they? Because the Detroit-born superstar is looking to add some“ big grrrl” dancers and models willing to bring the ass, sass, and, well, mostly the ass to her crew, and is teaming up with Amazon Studios to make her big booty squad dreams come true.



The Grammy Award-winning “Truth Hurts” singer took to Instagram to kickstart her search for full-figured models and dancers as part of her upcoming unscripted Amazon series.

“It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!” Lizzo captioned a video on Instagram, adding “it's time to change the game.”


So, how do you, as the casting website says, “twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime?” Well, the first step is to log onto biggirrrls.com and not, as Lizzo warned, biggirls.com. Well, you can check out that NSFW cam site, but it is not going to lead to, you know, a potentially life-changing opportunity with the world's foremost twerking flutist.

Per the website, applicants are encouraged to come as they are and “bring good energy and that ass,” but must be 21 years old by January of next year and must be legally able to live and work in the U.S., though Amazon says they will accept applications from those who may be “in the process of attempting lawful authorization.”

As for the fun stuff, thicc girl hopefuls must submit a four-minute video explaining why they may make a perfect new addition to “Lizzo's World,” as well as two photos — one up close face shot and one full-length body shot that shows off personal style. They also require a comp card or resume to be included. Oh, and they suggest filling the app out on a computer and, for the video, make sure it's horizontal. Applicants will also have to share their life's motto, favorite supermodel, and favorite song.

It should be noted that the application site encourages interested applicants to apply ASAP as their casting process is quick and the show is expected to start pre-production by early summer.

If you think you've got the “Juice,” visit biggrrrls.com.

