City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

City Slang

Michigan House celebrates SXSW with street performances, virtual panels, and live concerts

Posted By on Tue, Mar 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge Michigan indie-pop artist Michigander will close out the week of Michigan House's SXSW events with a performance at El Club. - COURTESY OF ARTIST
  • Courtesy of artist
  • Michigan indie-pop artist Michigander will close out the week of Michigan House's SXSW events with a performance at El Club.

When last year's annual SXSW music, film, and comedy showcase was canceled due to COVID-19 — the first of many major events to pull the plug — independent artists felt the sting, including many up and coming Detroit-area performers who were scheduled to perform at the Austin-based festival.



Though this year's SXSW has pivoted to a virtual format for its 2021 celebration, kicking off with an entirely digital schedule starting Tuesday, March 16 through Saturday, March 20, some Michigan artists are once again getting in on the action.

Starting Tuesday, March 16, Michigan House, which is described as “the Great Lakes State's experiential embassy to SXSW” and “catalyst for the state's innovators and creatives,” has partnered with Select Sessions to host a four-day SXSW activation with virtual events and some socially distanced live performances.

“It’s obviously been an incredibly tough year for so many of our friends in the music industry,” Ted Velie co-founder of Michigan House said in a release. “Even though we still can’t do it exactly like we’d like to — we didn’t want to lose the chance to connect that SXSW gives us each year. So we’re using all the tools at our disposal to provide at least one day of celebration. There’s so much pent-up creativity in this state, we’re thrilled to partner with Select on Friday as a preview of what’s to come.”


Each morning's festivities will kick-off with an Instagram sesh hosted by Detroit's Madcap Coffee featuring poet and empath coach Ber-Henda Williams, followed by trivia, panels about mobility, the future of foodservice, and the rules of attraction pertaining to creative professionals.

The showcase will conclude on Friday, March 19 with Michigan Music Friday,
which will feature an outdoor performance by beatboxer Stevie Soul at Madcap Coffee, as well as,= a performance by Americana outfit Brother Elsey, who will take the stage for an open admission but socially distanced live outdoor performance at Studio Park in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids-based band of brothers is also expected to release their new single, “Dreamer” in conjunction with what will be their first performance since February 2020.

The final performance comes via an El Club, where indie-pop artist Jason Singer aka Michigander will perform a live virtual concert in celebration of his latest EP, Everything Will Be OK Eventually, which will be released that same day.

For more information about Michigan House and its SXSW schedule, visit MichiganHouse.org.

You can listen to Michigander's latest single “OK” below.


We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Grab ’em by the Cuomo
An excerpt from Peter Werbe’s new novel set in Detroit, 1967
The outrage-industrial complex
Senate Dems might cut off their nose to spite their face
Why Valentine Distilling Co. is going green — even if it doesn’t make cents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Crowdfunding campaign raises more than $45k in 24 hours for medical bills for Detroit-based music journalist Mike McGonigal Read More

  2. Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll Read More

  3. Motown legend Stevie Wonder is moving to Ghana because racism in America sucks Read More

  4. Michigan musicians cover Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' in honor of International Women's Day Read More

  5. Here's a cover of 'Jack & Diane' but the lyrics are just 'suckin' on a chili dog' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation