City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

City Slang

Detroit's demon daddy Alice Cooper lands 'Detroit Stories' at No. 1 on 'Billboard' sales chart

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019. - BROOKE ELIZABETH ART/SONICLIVEMEDIA
  • Brooke Elizabeth Art/Soniclivemedia
  • Alice Cooper performing at DTE Energy Music Theatre, 2019.

Who would have thought that a guy with a song called “Dead Babies” would find himself topping Billboard's Top Album Sales chart in 2021? Yet here we are — and we couldn't be more proud.

Detroit native and the "Godfather of Shock Rock" Alice Cooper has, at 73 years old, proven that he and his many studded belts still got it by landing a major accomplishment with his 28th studio record, Detroit Stories. According to Billboard, the recent Metro Times cover ghoul's record debuted at the top spot on the Top Album Sales chart, a first for Cooper considering this particular chart's 29-year history. Cooper is trailed by Willie Nelson and Julien Baker in the second and third spots, respectively.



Detroit Stories, a blood-soaked love letter to the city that spawned the leather-clad, guillotine-obsessed, Christ-loving rocker, has so far sold 13,000 copies, including 9,500 CDs, followed by 2,000 vinyl LPs and 1,500 digital albums.

In other words, compact disc-lovin' dads are loving Cooper's ode to the Motor City, which finds the “School's Out” rocker teaming up with a cast of Detroit players like the MC5's Wayne Kramer, Grand Funk Railroad's Mark Farner, Johnny “Bee” Badanjek and Steve Hunter of Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, guitarist Garret Bielaniec, and jazz/funk bassist Paul Randolph.


“There was a time when Detroit was the murder capital. There was a time when Detroit was the drug capital. And everybody keeps forgetting Motown and hard rock came out of Detroit,” Cooper told Metro Times. “The only reason that we moved back there in the early '70s was because we didn't fit in in L.A., we didn't fit in in San Francisco, we didn't fit in New York. The only place that made sense to us was Detroit.”

As for the other Billboard charts, Detroit Stories is sitting at No. 47 on the all-genre 200 chart, which is the 27th time the Coops (can we call him that?) has landed on the chart, including his debut, 1969's Pretties for You which was panned by legendary rock critic Lester Bangs as being a “tragic waste of plastic.”

Congrats, Coops! (Sorry, not sorry)

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Grab ’em by the Cuomo
An excerpt from Peter Werbe’s new novel set in Detroit, 1967
The outrage-industrial complex
Senate Dems might cut off their nose to spite their face
Why Valentine Distilling Co. is going green — even if it doesn’t make cents
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Mayor Duggan says Detroit bandshell, threatened by Amazon development, will be saved Read More

  2. Detroit's Mo Pop Festival is once again canceled, and it hurts so bad Read More

  3. Alice Cooper on the greatest music city in the world — and coexisting with the most dangerous man in rock ’n’ roll Read More

  4. Michigan musicians cover Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' in honor of International Women's Day Read More

  5. Here's a cover of 'Jack & Diane' but the lyrics are just 'suckin' on a chili dog' Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation