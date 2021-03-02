City Slang

Tuesday, March 2, 2021

City Slang

Twitter user creates supercut of swear words on Eminem's 'Slim Shady LP' and it fucking slaps

Posted By on Tue, Mar 2, 2021 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge KATHY HUTCHINS/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

If you ever thought "Gee, that Eminem fella would be more successful and a whole lot less angry if he didn't curse so much," well then fuck off.

OK — so we're not telling you to "fuck off," but we're pretty sure Marshall Mathers would and probably does in this edit of the Detroit rapper's 1999 album The Slim Shady LP. The edit reduces the hour-long album, you know, the one with “My Name Is” on it, to one minute and 28 seconds of swearing — and only swearing. In other words, it's the opposite of a radio edit and has big Blink-182 “Family Reunion” energy.
And, fine. So this is far from a masterpiece, and could use the finesse from Dr. Dre, but for a minute and a half of swearing, it actually sort of slaps as a one-off track and, to be honest, we didn't know we needed this.



“Imma need one of the Mathers LP,” one commenter demanded.

“To be fair that's pretty much how I remember the album,” another reads.

Another Twitter user related to the content: "when he said 'damn suck my dick' i felt that."

And one commenter said what we were thinking: “Honestly expected this to be longer.”

Though Will Smith may not need to cuss on his raps to sell records, Eminem does, so, well, you know the rest.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Advertisement:

