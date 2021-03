Twitter user creates supercut of swear words on Eminem's 'Slim Shady LP' and it fucking slaps

click to enlarge Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com

Eminem - "The Slim Shady LP" but it's only swearing pic.twitter.com/pdLskSp6uw — Josh (@JoshHipHops) March 2, 2021

You can hear every song. It’s beautiful — check pinned🤞 Suffering never stops #BSV #Gnomies (@Red_Room_Gaming) March 2, 2021

If you ever thought "Gee, that Eminem fella would be more successful and a whole lot less angry if he didn't curse so much," well then fuck off.OK — sonot telling you to "fuck off," but we're pretty sure Marshall Mathers would and probablyin this edit of the Detroit rapper's 1999 album. The edit reduces the hour-long album, you know, the one with “ My Name Is ” on it, to one minute and 28 seconds of swearing — andswearing. In other words, it's theof a radio edit and has big Blink-182 “ Family Reunion ” energy.And, fine. So this is far from a masterpiece, and could use the finesse from Dr. Dre, but for a minute and a half of swearing, it actually sort of slaps as a one-off track and, to be honest, we didn't know we needed this.“Imma need one of the Mathers LP,” one commenter demanded.“To be fair that's pretty much how I remember the album,” another reads.Another Twitter user related to the content: "when he said 'damn suck my dick' i felt that."And one commenter said what we were thinking: “Honestly expected this to be longer.”Though Will Smith mayneed to cuss on his raps to sell records, Eminem, so, well, you know the rest