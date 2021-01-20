See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Insane Clown Posse denounces comparison between Trump supporters and Juggalos

Posted By on Wed, Jan 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge In 2017 Insane Clown Posse held a "March of the Juggalos," a peaceful protest in Washington, D.C. that drew more than 1,500 fans to challenge the FBI designation's of the group as a "hybrid gang." They were better behaved than Trump supporters. - NICK HAYES
  • Nick Hayes
  • In 2017 Insane Clown Posse held a "March of the Juggalos," a peaceful protest in Washington, D.C. that drew more than 1,500 fans to challenge the FBI designation's of the group as a "hybrid gang." They were better behaved than Trump supporters.

Detroit hip-hop duo Insane Clown Posse is not down with the clown at The Atlantic who wrote a story comparing the supporters of Donald Trump to their fans, the Juggalos.

On Tuesday, The Atlantic's published a story by journalist Graeme Wood "What to Do With Trumpists." In the piece, Wood wrote, "At noon tomorrow, our four-year experiment in being governed by the political equivalent of the Insane Clown Posse will finally end. It is ending in Juggalo style (some have called it 'Trumpalo'), violently and pointlessly, with a handful of deaths, the smearing of various bodily fluids, and a riot on the way out."



But ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope told Huffington Post that he found the comparison to be unfair. A decade ago, the FBI labeled Juggalos as a "hybrid gang." The duo teamed up with the ACLU to contest the designation, but the move was ultimately unsuccessful.

"I can’t believe TheAtlantic.com would hire a writer, presumably for his expertise in journalism who’s that off the mark, as well as an editor for his or her fact checking abilities who obviously lives within a reality separate from our own when it comes to defining who Juggalos truly are and what they’re about," he told HuffPo.

For one, ICP are way better leaders than the Trump administration. For example, they were quick to cancel the group's annual festival, the Gathering of the Juggalos, at a time when Trump was still downplaying the virus.

“With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can't possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a gathering during these difficult times,” ICP's cancellation statement at the time read. “The bottom line is simply that we refuse to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times. In closing, we want everyone to heed the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: Be Safe: Watch your step and take it easy. You can't replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck we'd be?”

That was a better and more coherent message about the pandemic than Trump's office ever put out.

Furthermore, ICP held a "March of the Juggalos," a peaceful protest in Washington, D.C. that drew more than 1,500 fans to challenge the FBI designation. Meanwhile, a gathering of Trump supporters on Jan. 6 to contest the results of the 2020 election resulted in hundreds of Trump supporters storming the Capitol, and violent clashes with police that left at least five dead and led to the FBI rounding up dozens.

It was enough to give even Shaggy 2 Dope the creeps.

"The truth is it fuckin’ hurts and [it’s] scary seeing professional adults acting like savage bullies," he told Huffington Post of the Trump supporters, adding “sad little bullshit like this makes me question the media in general and [lose] a little faith in just about [everything] I fuckin read!”

Maybe Trump supporters need to be considered a "hybrid gang," instead.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More City Slang »

Trending

Savage Love: Case disclosed
Free Will Astrology (Jan. 20-26)
The end of an error
Goodbye, grifters
Why can't we be friends?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Detroit techno artist Drummer B will stream a set from Belle Isle Aquarium Read More

  2. The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever Read More

  3. Jeff Daniels to emcee virtual Ann Arbor Folk Fest later this month Read More

  4. Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn won't be demolished after all Read More

  5. Insane Clown Posse auction off 'limited' tickets for in-person show at El Club Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 20, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation