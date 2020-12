Livestream concert to help Detroiters pay rent will feature Bevlove, Little Animal, Hazy GreenSky, and others

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Bevlove.

As the economy-annihilating pandemic stretches into its ninth month, and with Congress's efforts to provide more federal relief stalled, local artists are banding together to raise money to help Detroiters avoid evictions — creating a 21st century version of the rent parties that originated in Harlem during the 1920s to help Black tenants.A "Home for the Holidays: A Concert and Fundraiser" livestream concert planned for Wednesday, Dec. 23 will feature artists like Bevlove, Anna Burch, Little Animal, Kelly Jean Caldwell, Hazy GreenSky, and more. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available here Those who donate more than $20 will get a special risograph-printed edition of the RPD Zine illustrated by artist Lucy Cahill.The money raised will go to Rent Party Detroit , an emergency fund that raises money through social and cultural events to prevent homelessness in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Highland Park.All donations are tax deductible through sponsor Allied Media Projects and will go to families in need through United Community Housing Coalition."This is our final fundraising push for the year and we want to raise as much as we can to help keep families in their homes this winter," the organizers say.