Thursday, December 17, 2020

Moodymann DJs at a nightclub in the new 'Grand Theft Auto' update

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 1:32 PM

click to enlarge ROCKSTAR GAMES
  • Rockstar Games

While we still can't go clubbing due to this fucking pandemic, Rockstar Games, creators of the popular Grand Theft Auto video game franchise, have booked some top talent for a virtual party that may very well be the next best thing.

The elusive Detroit DJ Moodymann appears as a character in a "virtual nightclub" called the Music Locker in a new update of Grand Theft Auto Online, dubbed "The Cayo Perico Heist."



We haven't played the game yet, but according to reports Moodymann spins a mix of his own music as well as other Detroit techno and house cuts, including tracks by Eddie Fowlkes, Waajeed, the Dirtbombs, and Sheefy McFly.


Moodymann is joined in the virtual club by Berlin's Keinemusik and Palms Trax.

The club is located in East Los Santos underneath the Diamond Casino & Resort. Apparently players can even dance, and owners of a Penthouse in the Diamond will even get table service in the club's VIP section.

It's not the first time Rockstar has partnered with a Detroit artist. Last year, they rolled out a new radio station in Grand Theft Auto V hosted by rapper Danny Brown.

You can read more about the Music Locker here.

