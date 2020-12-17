See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Electric Forest festival eyeing possible 2021 dates

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 7:03 PM

click to enlarge We want what they have. - COURTESY OF ELECTRIC FOREST
  • Courtesy of Electric Forest
  • We want what they have.

With the first COVID-19 vaccines approved and being deployed, Michigan's Electric Forest music festival is considering dates for a 2021 return.

According to a message posted to its website, organizers are eyeing the fest's typical slot in June, but looking at other potential dates as well.



"While we are holding our typical June timeframe, we have to consider health and safety guidelines as well as artist, infrastructure, and vendor availability," the organizers wrote. "These all play a part in confirming a date for Summer 2021."

The organizers considered moving the 2020 event to September in the hopes that the coronavirus pandemic would be contained by then. Of course, it wasn't, and the annual electronic music and jam band fest — which was to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, and sold out within minutes — was eventually officially canceled.

Whether massive music festivals like Electric Forest can even return in 2021 remains a question. In Europe, organizers are waiting to see what local governments allow while also attempting to book artists — mere months before the fests are scheduled.

In the meantime, you can revisit photos from 2019's Electric Forest here.

