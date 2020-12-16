See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

You can catch virtual sets from Soul Clap, DJ Holographic, FJAAK, Dubfire and more this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge DJ Holographic. - COURTESY OF PAXAHAU
  • Courtesy of Paxahau
  • DJ Holographic.

All we want for Christmas, Mariah, is to rave from the comfort of our own homes. Well, that and both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to doing what we love: dancing.

Thankfully, Movement producers Paxahau are playing Santa by delivering two-days of heart-thumping sets from acclaimed local beatmakers and celebrated international performers thanks to a partnership with streaming platform Twitch.



Launched in September — you know, when we were supposed to be raving IRL — Movement Selects Vol. 4 marks the final installment of the party promoter's 2020 “virtual festivals” and will take place from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 18 and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 19.

The pre-holiday Twitch stream will invite performances from Soul Clap, DJ Holographic, FJAAK, J.Phlip, Dubfire, Sinistarr, live sets from Neil Landstrumm and Hardfloor, and others.

When Paxahau TV isn't streaming its Movement Selects series, the promoters' Twitch channel features weekly programming, like remote sets, video podcasts, and visually immersive sets and performances from Paxahau's Detroit headquarters.

You can join the party at Twitch.tv/Paxahau.

click to enlarge 0.jpg

