You can catch virtual sets from Soul Clap, DJ Holographic, FJAAK, Dubfire and more this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy of Paxahau

DJ Holographic.

click to enlarge

Allwant for Christmas, Mariah, is to rave from the comfort of our own homes. Well, thatboth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so we can get back to doing what we love: dancing.Thankfully, Movement producers Paxahau are playing Santa by delivering two-days of heart-thumping sets from acclaimed local beatmakers and celebrated international performers thanks to a partnership with streaming platform Twitch.Launched in September — you know, when we were supposed to be raving IRL — Movement Selects Vol. 4 marks the final installment of the party promoter's 2020 “virtual festivals” and will take place from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. EST Friday, Dec. 18 and 4 p.m.-10 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 19.The pre-holiday Twitch stream will invite performances from Soul Clap, DJ Holographic, FJAAK, J.Phlip, Dubfire, Sinistarr, live sets from Neil Landstrumm and Hardfloor, and others.When Paxahau TV isn't streaming its Movement Selects series, the promoters' Twitch channel features weekly programming, like remote sets, video podcasts, and visually immersive sets and performances from Paxahau's Detroit headquarters.You can join the party at Twitch.tv/Paxahau.